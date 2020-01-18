Kennan Powell, a local filmmaker, wants to create a community radio station.
He already has the internet station — Orca Radio — up and running at http://orcaradio694.coffeecup.com.
But it mostly plays orchestral music 24 hours a day.
Powell, who runs everything from a laptop, wants the station to be something that a lot of people use to put on their own programming.
It could be a music show, an original drama, a comedy show, a news program or an editorial commentary program, he said.
“If they want to talk about how Trump is the greatest president or how a liberal president was the greatest, that’s OK,” Powell said. “But if they want to say conservatives or liberals should be put up against the wall and shot, that’s not OK.”
Internet stations aren’t regulated by the FCC.
But Powell said, “If you wouldn’t say it in front of your mother, don’t say it on our station.”
At 6 p.m. on Sundays, the station plays old radio dramas “from the Golden Age of Radio,” he said.
And at 7 p.m., Powell does the only live show of the week — “Joe’s Grill,” on which he “serves sizzling sides of jazz and blues” for two hours each week.
The show repeats at 9 p.m. Sunday.
Orca stands for “Ohio River Community Access Radio.”
But Powell said he will probably call it “Orca Radio of Kentucky” when it’s up and running because there’s another “Orca Radio” in California.
He said he needs to create an organization to run the station.
Powell said he may add a Roku station later.
But an over-the-air station would likely prove to be too expensive, he said.
Orca Radio will be a non-profit organization, Powell said.
Engineers, the station manager and the program manager will get salaries.
But people who put on the shows won’t be paid.
Powell said he will create a Patreon account with a $5 per month subscription to get fund-raising started.
“I’m hoping the people of Owensboro and Evansville will want to help building this station,” he said. “It is their station. I hope something great comes out of it.”
People who are interested can contact Powell at orcaradio694@gmail.com.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
