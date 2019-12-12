Power of prayer:

At 43 years old, Wendy Cravens never quit praying for a child.
And Cravens — divorced and living alone, except for a dog, horse and some chickens — never quit believing her prayers would be answered.
Somehow.
Someday.
"I prayed for a baby for 21 years," Cravens said.
She didn't pray in vain. Her son, Oliver, recently celebrated his first birthday.
To her, the way he came into her life was as miraculous as God parting the Red Sea for Moses or David slaying Goliath with a sling and stone.
Here's her story:
In her 20s, Cravens lost an ovary due to a cyst and had a tubal pregnancy that ruptured. She nearly died from the latter.
As a result of her medical issues, doctors told her she had a 20% chance of becoming pregnant again without human intervention.
One doctor recommended in vitro fertilization, which had a 50% success rate at the time.
Cravens told him: "I will take my 20% and my prayers, and you can keep your 50/50 chances."
Fast forward about 20 years.
Life events prompted Cravens to move from Tennessee to Kentucky to be closer to family. About five years ago, Cravens, a nurse, started working at Wendell Foster, assisting residential clients.
In late October 2018, some of Cravens' co-workers started talking about children. They asked why she never had any.
She explained, but said her hopes hadn't died. Even at 43, she believed God would give her a child someday.
The next day, a co-worker approached Cravens and revealed she was pregnant. She had kept it a secret at work.
She had not been to the doctor for a prenatal visit and wasn't sure of her due date, but none of that mattered.
She was the answer to Cravens' prayers. She asked if Cravens would adopt her child.
Less than a month later, Cravens was standing in a hospital delivery room, cutting Oliver's umbilical cord. "It was probably one of the most emotional times I have ever experienced."
Cravens grew up with a brother, stepbrother and two stepsisters. She always wanted a large family.
That prayer was granted, too. Her family isn't just Oliver.
Cravens welcomed Oliver's birth mom and grandparents into the fold. Out of respect for her privacy, Wendell Foster officials did not disclose the birth mother's identity.
Oliver's family also includes the residents and staff at Wendell Foster.
Cravens grins ear-to-ear when she shows the photo taken moments after Oliver's adoption at the Breckinridge County Courthouse on Sept. 4. The judge is standing with Cravens, Oliver and up to 30 family and extended family members, including some Wendell Foster clients and staff.
"Oliver belongs to God first," Cravens said. "But we have so much family now that it is crazy ridiculous. I feel so fortunate because I get to be the mom who gets to watch so many people love one little boy."
If her day care provider can't work one day, co-workers — on their days off — or someone from Oliver's birth family offers to take care of him.
Cravens and Oliver's birth mom still work together. They chat sometimes about raising kids. In fact, his birth mom teases Cravens that she spoils Oliver.
Because Cravens didn't have nine months to prepare for Oliver's birth, she had no baby items except a few outfits, a towel set and a couple of blankets. When co-workers found out, they filled her home with more than she needed.
"He's got lots of people who love him," said Eric Scharf, Wendell Foster CEO. " ... He's the Wendell Foster baby."
God's timing is comical, Cravens said.
He blessed her with a baby after a divorce when she was 43 years old. She will be close to retirement by the time Oliver graduates high school.
But she never lost faith. She never quit praying.
"When you pray for something, believe in your heart you will get it, and you will," Cravens said.
