In preparation for the July 2020 start of the Owensboro Health family medicine residency program, the health system has opened the Family Medicine Residency Clinic.
When the new program's first six resident physicians arrive next summer, they will expect a thriving practice waiting for them. Family medicine residents are licensed doctors who have earned their medical degrees, but they still need three years of training with patients under the supervision of senior physicians.
Creating a practice for those resident physicians is crucial, said Dr. Jon Sivoravong, program director and associate director with the University of Louisville School of Medicine's Family and Geriatric Medicine Department. The U of L School of Medicine established the OH family medicine residency program.
"To train residents, we have to have patients," Sivoravong said. "(The new clinic is) accepting all age groups, including prenatal care."
In February, OH opened the new clinic. Today, its practitioners include Sivoravong; Dr. Darby Cole, who practices family and occupational medicine for OH in Beaver Dam; and Dr. Stephanie Hayden, OH pediatrician. More residency program faculty will practice at the clinic in coming months.
The Family Medicine Residency Clinic offers primary care, family medicine and urgent care for all ages. According to the clinic's website, some of its services include annual wellness exams, mental health services, chronic disease management, immunizations, minor surgery, sports physicals and sports medicine, and women's health.
Walk-ins are welcome, or patients may call 270-688-2077. Also, appointments can be made online at OwensboroHealth.org/ResidencyClinic.
The clinic is at the OH Parrish Medical Building, 811 E. Parrish Ave.
In May, OH's family residency program earned accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.
Next summer, the program will accept six resident physicians. Six more will be added each year until the program hits 18. The program will mimic U of L's first rural-based graduate program at the T. J. Samson Hospital Family Medicine Center in Glasgow.
A shortage of physicians across the nation makes recruitment difficult, especially in rural areas. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the demand for doctors will continue to outgrow supply. AAMC officials expect the shortage to reach nearly 122,000 physicians by 2032.
"It is particularly hitting primary care and family medicine," said Dr. Francis DuFrayne, OH chief medical officer.
The health system continuously recruits primary care physicians; however, a local shortage exists.
"The growth and aging of the U.S. population, implementation of the Affordable Care Act and advances in medical technology, combined with caps in federal funding for residency training, have led to critical shortages of physicians in the U.S.," according to a 2016 University of Kentucky College of Medicine study about primary care shortages.
Kentucky ranks 36th for all physicians per 100,000 residents and 40th for primary care doctors, the UK report said.
In 2016, the national median was one primary care physician per 1,098 people.
By comparison, the UK study showed these ratios for:
• Daviess County -- one primary care physician per 1,693 residents
• Muhlenberg County -- one primary care physician per 1,968 residents
• Ohio County -- one primary care physician per 3,406 residents
• McLean County -- one primary care physician per 4,765 residents
• Hancock County -- one primary care physician per 8,687 residents
OH covers 15 counties in southern Indiana and western Kentucky, including those listed above.
"The need for primary care physicians is tremendous," DuFrayne said. "We need to meet these needs."
When OH announced its new residency program, health system officials said it represented an investment in education and physician recruitment. The health system spends about $400,000 annually on recruiting doctors.
Studies show most doctors will stay within a 50-mile radius of the cities in which they trained. OH officials hope the family medicine residency program will help the health system recruit more physicians.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
