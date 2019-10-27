The 36th annual Green River Area Firefighters Association Fall School dominated the campus of Owensboro Community & Technical College and the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.
In all, 260 firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) attended the school, taking courses spanning continuing education, hands-on firefighter survival and rescue, vehicle extraction techniques as well as command and control simulations. The goal is for first responders to not only remain certified but stay up-to-date with current trends and changes in methodologies, said Area 3 Association Coordinator Jimmy VanCleve.
"My core mission is to provide every department with 30 hours of training a year," he said. "The fall school is where we can come together and train with other departments and share our methodology and learn from our community. We are offering essential classes to our newer firefighters so that they can begin to learn the basics on what being in the field is like. The firefighter survival and rescue course is vital. This is when everything has gone really bad, really quick. Maybe the ceiling collapsed and there is fire everywhere and you have to get out of the house right now, no questions asked. You can't stop and look for an exit, you have to go. That course teaches the skills to ensure that themselves and their buddy can get each other out of harms way."
To achieve their goals the school presented various modules handcrafted by firefighters that prepare those in attendance for any eventuality. From a rope course, tying knots, rappelling from a four story stairwell that can be pumped with smoke and water, escaping through a window or from a confined space with no visibility with a civilian in tow, those in attendance did it all in preparation for protecting the community and one another, said Lt. James Wathen, Daviess County Fire Department and member of the Kentucky Fire Commission.
"In the rescue world, we are our brother's keeper," he said. "Not being prepared puts yourself and your brother at risk. If a house burns down, it will get rebuilt, but we can never replace each other or a victim. Safety, ours and everybody else's, is top priority. Hopefully we make it look easy. If we make it look easy we are doing our job and doing our job prior to an incident. Every skill that we train on, a firefighter has died to develop that skill. Survival rescue is near and dear to every firefighter's heart. We have created the survivor rescue props to be able to recreate those situations where one of our community was lost to ensure that it does not happen again."
While they may make it look easy, to be a first responder is anything but. The physicality of the job is certainly demanding but to be successful requires just as much intellect as brawn. Hence the command and control course and the Command Sim (simulator). The simulator is a $100,000 system awarded to the Edgewood Fire Department through a grant. The department allows the software to be used around the state for trainings, said Chris Black, area 7 fire and rescue instructor.
"Most of these are preset incidents," he said. "We have everything from hazmat incidents to meth labs, structure fires, car wrecks, anything that we may face in the field. They are preset and the instructors can go in and add incidents. What we try to do is get everyone more acclimated to expanding incidents. Incidents where a lot of people, a lot of resources and companies are involved. Our major goal is getting people acclimated on how to work within their span of control and not get overwhelmed by the large amounts of people and resources arriving at the scene."
The beauty of this real time simulation is that it allows firefighters to develop strategies for anything they may face, he said.
"With this program we intentionally throw in monkey wrenches," he said. "In real life, plan A never always works. You are always thrown those monkey wrenches. A good fire service incident commander has to have back up plans and always ask themselves, 'What is my plan B, plan C?' This simulation allows us to take them out of their comfort zones and normal habits so that those mistakes are not made in the field."
In the realm of emergency response there are a lot of X factors, but one constant that the community can depend on is that through smoke, fire, rain, snow, sleet any manner of carnage, the men and women training at this year's school are prepared to face it with their brothers and sisters at their side.
"As we get older, we are more appreciative of the safety aspect of the job," VanCleve said. "I've been doing this for 30 years, and 30 years ago, we wore what was available, put water on the fire and hoped it worked out. That is the benefit of a regional fire school. There are a lot of classes that specifically service the new firefighter as well as the seasoned firefighter. We learn a great deal from each other."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
