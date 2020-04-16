You have probably heard of diabetes, but have you heard of prediabetes?
Prediabetes is a condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels are slightly elevated, but not high enough to be considered a diabetic level. People with prediabetes have a very high risk of developing diabetes and its complications. In America, 1 in every 3 adults have prediabetes. Unfortunately, only 20% of adults with prediabetes are aware of their condition. The good news is that with lifestyle changes prediabetes can be reversed and your risk of diabetes can be reduced.
So how do you know if you have prediabetes? Prediabetes is usually diagnosed by a fasting blood glucose level or hemoglobin A1C. A fasting blood glucose test is a blood test measured when you have not eaten for several hours. Prediabetes is typically defined by the American Diabetes Association as a fasting blood glucose level of 100-125 mg/dL.
A hemoglobin A1C test is a blood test that can be done if you have eaten or if you are fasting. The hemoglobin A1C test gives you an average of your blood glucose levels over the last three months.
Prediabetes is typically diagnosed at a hemoglobin A1C of 5.7%-6.4% based on the American Diabetes Association guidelines. You can also identify if you are high risk for prediabetes by taking a screening test. This tests by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asks you questions to identify if you have the risk factors for prediabetes: https://www.cdc.gov/prediabetes/takethetest/ .
If you have prediabetes, you can reduce your risk of diabetes by making changes in three main areas: eating habits, activity level, and body weight. First, being at a body weight that is higher than recommended can raise your risk of prediabetes and diabetes. You can reduce your risk by losing a relatively small amount of weight — just 7-10% of your body weight.
For someone who weighs 200 pounds, this is only 14-20 pounds of weight loss. This can be achieved by changing the two other factors than can help reduce your risk of prediabetes or diabetes: healthy eating and exercise. Following the myplate guidelines to create healthy meals and snacks can help you choose food options that support your health.
These guidelines encourage you to include all five food groups at meals and can be found at choosemyplate.gov. Also, consider speaking to a registered dietitian if you are struggling with healthy eating.
Registered dietitians are nutrition experts that are trained to help you improve your eating habits. Lastly, exercise is especially important for folks with prediabetes. Slowly increase your activity level to at least 150 minutes of moderate level activities per week. Moderate level activities include brisk walking or dancing. Increasing your activity can significantly improve blood sugars and prediabetes.
A great resource for people who have been diagnosed with prediabetes is the Diabetes Prevention Program. The Diabetes Prevention Program is a research-based program that can help people with prediabetes prevent their development of type 2 diabetes. During this program, participants meet regularly to learn about healthy eating and activity while supporting each other in these health changes.
The program helps participants lose 7-10% of their body weight and increase their activity. Research studies have shown that participants who completed the program lowered their risk of diabetes by 58% if younger than 60 years of age and up to 71% if they were over 60 years of age. Here in Owensboro you can find the Diabetes Prevention Program at the Owensboro Health Healthpark.
Now that you know a little more about prediabetes you can be proactive in learning about your risk of developing this condition by taking the Center for Disease Control’s risk assessment at https://www.cdc.gov/prediabetes/takethetest/ . If you do have prediabetes, contact your healthcare provider to find out how to reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes.
Shelby Shelby, MS, RDN, LD is a registered dietitian and diabetes educator providing medical nutrition therapy and diabetes self-management education.
