About 15 years ago, with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro facing a shortage of locally produced priests, the late Bishop John McRaith began reaching out internationally to fill the void.
In the years since, such loan programs have continued to be utilized and, in fact, have been enhanced.
“Our previous bishop initiated this, realizing there was a shortage of homegrown vocations to the priesthood,” said the Rev. Fr. Jerry Riney, rector at St. Stephen Cathedral in Owensboro. “Bishop McRaith entered into an agreement with Heralds of the Good News, a young order of priests in southern India.
“If we did not have these visiting priests, 25% of our parishes would probably be closed or many of our parishes would have to be consolidated. So, yes, I believe this has been a good thing — we’re certainly glad to have them.”
Only about 2% of India is Christian — 1.6% being Catholic — with about 75% practicing Hinduism.
“The percentages of Christians and Catholics in terms of numbers is a little misleading,” Riney explained, “because India has a population of 1.2 billion. There, then, is the difference.”
The Diocese of Owensboro — which incorporates 73 parishes and 56 priests — now includes nine priests from Africa, seven from India, three from Mexico, two from Myanmar (formerly Burma) and one from Guatamala, along with a seminarian from Myanmar.
“Our current bishop, William Medley, initiated the agreement with the Bishop of Myanmar about seven years ago,” Riney said. “This was largely due to refugees coming over from Thailand.”
There are multiple reasons for the shortage of priests, Riney contends.
“There are smaller families now, the pedophilia scandal has not helped, of course, and there are simply less younger people responding to that call of the priesthood,” Riney said. “It’s a situation that is happening across the board in America — the same thing is not happening in other countries.”
Riney’s assistant at St. Stephen, the Rev. Fr. Sinoj Pynadath, HGN, arrived in Owensboro from southern India two years ago.
“I am very happy here,” said Pynadath, 36, who has served in the priesthood for 12 years. “I belong to a missionary order, so I go where there is a need for a priest. Our main concern is the church — anywhere in the Catholic church we are ready to serve.
“We all are one as Christians, and the purpose is to serve the church.”
