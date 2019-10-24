Principal attitude

Kevin Lowe struggled all his life with weight issues.
After a while, though, he accepted it.
But, in December, Lowe tipped the scale at 394. It was the most he had ever weighed.
The father of three young children -- Sophia, Braden and Abigail -- came home from work too exhausted to enjoy his family. He needed medication to keep his blood pressure in check, and his doctor labeled him morbidly obese.
Lowe, the principal at Meadow Lands Elementary School, saw the direction his health was heading and knew his habits had to change.
At the beginning of January, Lowe made a goal to lose 100 pounds in 2019.
Looking back, he doubted he could. He'd lost weight before, but nothing worked for long.
This time proved different.
By Oct. 17, Lowe had lost 102 pounds.
"I'm going on my second round of having to buy smaller clothes," he said, with a smile.
His new goal: Lowe has given himself another year to lose 50 more pounds.
He has no idea where his weight-loss journey may take him from there.
Leaning on friends
In early January, Lowe and eight staff members buddied up for a weight-loss challenge they named Meadow Lands Meltdown.
By the end of the 12-week challenge, the group lost a total of more than 160 pounds.
They had more energy. Their blood pressure and cholesterol levels lowered.
Due to his weight loss, Lowe has been able to quit taking his blood pressure medication.
Members of the group were so pumped up by their success they decided to keep on going.
In the beginning of the challenge, Lowe depended on dietary changes to drop weight. Over time, he added exercise.
Lowe spends very little time in his office these days. He hits the hallway, walking 15,000 to 20,000 steps a day.
When he first started the challenge, he couldn't walk around the block without getting winded.
Ketone supplement
The first of the year was like a perfect storm in Lowe's life.
That's when a friend contacted Lowe about trying Pruvit Keto OS, a ketone supplement that claims to burn fat faster.
At first, Lowe was skeptical. "I said I'd give it three months and do what they say. Then, I'd go from there."
To satisfy his curiosity about the whole ketone craze, Lowe invested in a blood monitoring kit with ketone strips so he could test his ketosis levels. He tested himself an hour after drinking the supplement.
According to his ketone strips -- and Lowe's bathroom scale -- the supplement worked.
In addition to drinking the supplement, Lowe limited his carbs.
"When you start reading ingredient labels, you start to realize carbs are hidden in stuff," he said.
He doesn't eat rabbit food for every meal. He enjoys sausage, bacon, eggs and avocados.
Lowe eats smaller portions at mealtime, but he has never felt hungry on his new regimen.
He's even made it through a couple of 60-hour fasts with flying colors, which taught him a lesson.
"I was amazed at the amount of food your body doesn't need," Lowe said.
Today, Lowe's energy level is higher, and he sleeps through the night.
On workdays, he wakes at 3:30 a.m. to read the newspaper, drink coffee, walk the dog and enjoy his daily devotion. He drinks his ketone supplement by 8 a.m. each day.
During the district's recent autumn break, Lowe feared he might pack on a pound or two. He didn't. His weight held steady.
Lowe has never lost more than 100 pounds before, and he's never been able to keep weight off this long without losing ground at some point.
Even with all his recent success, he admits change is difficult. Trying new methods requires faith, persistence and patience.
"My biggest lesson is not to be scared to share with others or to be scared to start something," Lowe said. "Similar to sharing the love of Christ that can change lives, I have the ability to share the thing that has made me successful and change my physicality as well. I can't be afraid to start something no matter how daunting or how many times I've possibly failed before."
