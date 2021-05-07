Owensboro’s annual Tamarack Carnival was once again cancelled due to COVID-19.
The carnival has been an annual event since 1963, and has become a part of Owensboro’s culture.
On average, the carnival raises about $10,000 for Tamarack Elementary School each year. According to Tamarack’s principal, Carrie Munsey, the funding typically goes towards classrooms, technology, textbooks and the playground fund.
Munsey stated that while the carnival is a significant help with providing these resources for students, the budget isn’t greatly affected by the cancellation.
“We have some money that comes in from the state that helps us fill in the gaps,” Munsey said. “We were able to compensate through some other funds last year.”
Munsey stated that she hopes the carnival can be safely brought back next year.
The rides at the carnival are supplied by Casey’s Rides and have been since the beginning. Debbie Green, co-owner of Casey’s Rides, stated that they were disappointed by the decision to cancel this year, but understanding.
“We had no choice but to support that decision,” Green said.
Casey’s Rides was halted by the pandemic in 2020, but Green stated that they are back on the road and business is starting to get back to normal.
“People are just trying to get out and do something,” Green said.
Green stated that she is hopeful that the Tamarack Carnival will return to Owensboro next year.
“It’s affordable entertainment for children and their families,” Green said. “There are just so many years of tradition.”
