If you don't like shopping in crowds, wait 'til the last minute.
That's what some Owensboro shoppers were saying Tuesday on Christmas Eve.
ShopperTrak's annual list of the busiest shopper traffic days for the Christmas season doesn't even rank Christmas Eve in its Top 10 busiest days this year.
Last Saturday was actually the busiest day of the year for Christmas sales, according to Chain Store Age.
"Super Saturday," as the last Saturday before Christmas is called, saw a record $34.4 billion in sales last week, making it the biggest single day in U.S. retail history, the publication said.
Psychology Today reported a few years ago that 20% of people call themselves "procrastinators," waiting until the last-minute to do something.
Shopping center parking lots in Owensboro weren't crowded Tuesday morning.
But there were still plenty of people out looking for just the right gift.
At Menards, Chris Hagan was picking up a gift for his son.
"I usually wait for Christmas Eve," he said. "I'm a last-minute person. The traffic wasn't as bad this morning."
People joke that stores are full of men on Christmas Eve, but Max Proctor, who was picking up a gift for his mother at Academy Sports+Outdoors said, "It was a pretty good mix of men and women this morning."
He said he often shops on Christmas Eve, but it's not something he plans for.
Proctor said there were plenty of shoppers in the store, "but we got in and out pretty fast."
At Macy's, Chris Love was picking up an order for his daughter.
"It's a good day to be out," he said, noting the sunshine and 53-degree temperature.
Love said he doesn't make a habit of shopping on the day before Christmas.
But he said he does it when he needs to.
