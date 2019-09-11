Progressive Sports Therapy now offers high-dosage laser technology

About a month ago, Progressive Sports Therapy started offering Diowave high-dosage laser therapy.
The clinic is the first statewide to offer this type of laser treatment, said owner Trisha Phelps.
"I had a patient who lived in Florida who told me about it," Phelps said. "I started calling other places in Delaware, Pittsburgh and Florida to see what their results were and to talk to other therapists who have used it."
Those therapists reported "life-changing results for their patients," she said.
"Even the harder patients -- with bone-on-bone stenosis, that usually have no progress -- are making progress. That's why I made the decision to invest in this machine," Phelps said.
According to information published by Progressive Sports Therapy, laser therapy helps injuries heal up to 75% faster.
Laser treatments can be used with rotator cuff strain, bicep tendonitis, back pain, neuropathy, plantar fasciitis, jumper's knee, bursitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, repetitive strain injuries, headaches and more. When the Diowave representative told Phelps laser treatments alleviated symptoms associated with shingles, she was skeptical. However, she treated one patient with shingles who was relieved of symptoms after only two treatments.
The first day the clinic had the laser machine Phelps used it on 20 patients. "Eighteen walked out of here with no pain," she said.
On Tuesday morning, the Diowave machine went from patient to patient.
Mary Lockridge of Owensboro started having pain in her right shoulder in January. The diagnosis: a rotator cuff injury.
Lockridge had four cortisone shots and therapy at another clinic, but with little relief.
"I saw this ad in the paper and thought I would check it out at their open house," Lockridge said of the laser treatment.
Her pain decreased about 25% after the first treatment. On Tuesday, Lockridge had her second laser treatment.
Shelley Wyatt of Owensboro started suffering from neuropathy in March. She started out with Progressive Sports Therapy's anodyne therapy, which uses infrared lights.
Since the clinic received its Diowave laser machine, Wyatt receives both treatments. "I'm getting good results."
She is scheduled for anodyne therapy three times a week and Diowave high-dosage laser therapy twice a week.
In the past, her feet lost their feeling. She's regaining it now. And, on a scale of one to 10, her pain level has decreased a couple of points.
"I tell everybody they need to come here and do (anodyne and Diowave therapy)," Wyatt said.
On Tuesday morning, Helen Ebelhar of Owensboro sat in a chair at Progressive Sports Therapy, receiving a laser treatment on her "frozen shoulder." Ebelhar has been in therapy off and on for about three years.
The new laser has loosened up her shoulder, she said. In fact, over the weekend, Ebelhar was able to do some drywalling.
"I mudded and sanded -- over my head," she said. "I definitely believe in this little gizmo. I can tell a big difference."
Diowave laser treatments take about 10 minutes, Phelps said. They are painless.
For more information or to schedule a complimentary exam, call Progressive Sports Therapy at 270-685-9499.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.