Property values in Daviess County jumped 4.74% this year to $6.08 billion.
That's the biggest one-year increase in property values since the 5.16% hike in 2008 -- the year the Great Recession began.
In the past 20 years, the largest increase was 8.73% in 2000 and the smallest was 0.71% in 2010.
Fewer houses on the market in the past couple of years have meant rising prices -- a median price of $147,000 for homes sold during the second quarter.
But skyrocketing prices downtown are fueling it to.
None increased faster than VFW Post 696, 311 W. Veterans Blvd., where the assessment went from $225,000 in 2011 to $525,200 in 2015 to $1,805,200 this year.
That's a 243.7% percent in the past four years.
Rachel Pence Foster, Daviess County's property valuation administrator, said the land values along the river have been rising rapidly.
Her files list the VFW property at 0.85 acres.
And $1.7 million of the property value is for the land alone.
The Owensboro Convention Center, Hampton Inn & Suites, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and the Enclave, all multimillion projects, have been built within sight of the VFW in the past five years.
Every piece of property is reassessed when it is sold -- to the sale price.
And new buildings are assessed when they open.
Otherwise, the PVA office reassesses one-fourth of the county each year.
The year it's the area bounded on the east by Frederica and on the south by Parrish Avenue.
Next year, it will be the section south of Parrish and west of Frederica.
The rising assessments have officials at the VFW post concerned.
"Our taxes will be $27,000 this year," Chuck Kucera, the post's adjutant, said recently. "That's just not sustainable."
Most of that is because of the jump in assessments, but property tax increases also play a role.
Kucera and others with veterans organizations are trying to persuade the Kentucky General Assembly to treat them as nonprofit organizations, not as commercial buildings.
"One bill has been pre-filed and another may be filed to offer relief to veterans organizations in situations like this," Kucera said. "If we have to pay $27,000 in taxes, we won't be able to give to local nonprofits. We'll have to cut off donations. We can't keep this up. I've platted out our taxes and it looks like at Atlas rocket, almost going straight up."
James L. Yates American Legion Post 9 moved from 1118 W. Veterans Blvd. in 2015 because assessments there are jumped from $300,000 to $560,000.
The post moved to the former Blind Parrot restaurant property at 736 Frederica St.
This year, that property was reassessed from $544,300 to $878,300 -- a 61.36% hike.
"We were expecting it to double," Lou Drawdy, spokesman for the post, said recently. "That's why we're working with the legislature to get some tax relief for veterans' organizations. It seems with all the improvements downtown, property values are going way up. I don't understand why they are as high as they are."
He said, "The higher taxes take funds away from veterans organizations -- money that we have been putting back in the community. AMVETS Post 75 (2600 W. Second St.) used to give $25,000 to various organizations at Christmas. It's hard to do that anymore."
Property assessments at AMVETS went from $212,300 four years ago to $226,900.
"We can't go to our members and say we need to double your dues from $40 a year to $80 because the city wants more money," Drawdy said.
Last year, the American Legion put its new location on the market.
"Our building was for sale, but the contract expired and we didn't renew it," Drawdy said. "We are in the market for something with only one story. Our older members don't like having to climb the stairs. Under the right circumstances, it's still for sale -- because of taxes and the stairs."
Rising property values downtown are making it harder for the city to attract "affordable housing" in that part of the city.
City Commissioner Larry Conder, who has developed several condos and apartments downtown, said, "$800 is about the top of the price point for affordable housing. And that isn't affordable for a lot of people."
He said as property values rise, keeping rent in that range is going to be harder to accomplish.
The Alorica Building, 234 Frederica St., wasn't there four years ago.
It's assessed at $10.2 million now.
Assessments that saw major changes include the former First Security Bank, 300 Frederica St., from $488,100 to $774,700 (74.4%); Thompson Homes, 322 Frederica St., from $785,600 to $1.42 million, (80.7%); Danhauer Drugs, 330 Frederica St., from $140,000 to $235,300, (68.07%); Steve Jones Chrysler, 322 W. Fourth St., from $247,000 to $500,000, (102.4%); Fifth Third Bank, 500 Frederica St., from $1.3 million to $1.87 million, (42.8%); AT&T, 720 Frederica St., from $1.1 million to $1.7 million, (54.9%); Holiday Inn, 701 W. First St., from $8.4 million to $11.6 million (38.09%); and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, from $7.685 million to $8.743 million (13.76%).
Hannan Supply, at Third and Walnut streets, saw its assessment go from $316,300 to $797,000 in 2015.
This year, it went to $1.092 million -- an increase of 37%.
"Every time they decide to do something downtown and give somebody a tax break, it puts more on the rest of us," Phil Haire, Hannan Supply's executive vice president, said recently. "It is what it is. We've looked at moving out of downtown. But we don't think it's worth it now."
Downtown will soon be adding a third hotel -- Home2 Suites by Hilton -- across West Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center with 120 or so rooms and 180 or so apartments attached to it.
The price tag is expected to be between $30 million and $40 million.
And last year, Jagoe Homes announced plans for a $25 million to $30 million condo complex that would stretch along Veterans Boulevard from Allen to St. Ann streets.
That's going to add more property value to downtown.
Foster said, "I think things will level out, but nobody knows."
She said she doesn't expect the kinds of property value increases in the future.
But that could change.
Foster understands business owners' frustrations.
In December, she and Shea McWherter, her fiance, bought Fetta Specialty Pizza & Spirits, 118 St. Ann St.
They don't own the building.
But if property values rise, so likely will rents.
Foster said the value of all property in Daviess County this year increased by $273.9 million.
That means city and county governments and school districts will get an increase in the amount of taxes collected without raising their rates.
But officials with the school districts and local governments all said they're not sure how much they'll get until the state certifies the assessments.
The new assessment breakdown shows $3.82 billion worth of residential property, $1.79 billion worth of commercial property and $435.98 million worth of agricultural property.
There are only three houses -- excluding land -- valued at $1 million or more in Daviess County, Foster said.
She said $13.4 million worth of assessments are being appealed.
Land values are rising, but people who are 65 and older or disabled get to deduct $39,300 from the value of their homes this year under the Homestead Exemption Act.
Foster said 8,942 homes in Daviess County qualify for the exemption based on age and 923 based on disability.
That -- along with all the schools, churches, government buildings and property owned by nonprofits -- exempts $1.66 billion worth of property from the tax rolls.
Foster said her office reassesses property by looking at the price of sales in that area, the square footage of the property and the age of the building.
Buildings of similar size and age that haven't sold recently are reassessed at the higher rate, she said.
Foster said her office physically inspects all property from the outside every four years.
"We use aerial mapping every two to three years to check for additions to the property -- expansions of the building, swimming pools, things like that," she said. "If we see an addition, we ask to physically measure it."
History of assessments increases
Year total assessment increase
2019 $6,047,825,561 4.74%
2018 $5,773,940,598 3.83%
2017 $5,561,209,721 3.76%
2016 $5,359,571,930 4.70%
2015 $5,119,218,690 2.96%
2014 $4,972,113,684 3.27%
2013 $4,814,538,194 2.81%
2012 $4,682,871,209 1.71%
2011 $4,604,151,883 1.80%
2010 $4,522,587,984 0.71%
2009 $4,490,729,541 4.68%
2008 $4,290,012,426 5.16%
2007 $4,079,342,002 5.08%
2006 $3,882,286,682 4.64%
2005 $3,710,071,578 5.96%
2004 $3,501,351,908 6.39%
2003 $3,291,113,858 3.18%
2002 $3,189,652,078 3.34%
2001 $3,086,620,894 5.23%
2000 $2,933,262,743 8.73%
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
