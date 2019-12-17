Property maintenance changes to have first reading

The Owensboro City Commission is expected to hear the first reading of changes to the city’s property maintenance ordinance during its 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, meeting.
Among the changes include the definitions of a privacy fence and hobby vehicles.
Mayor Tom Watson said he had not heard any complaints about the proposed ordinance since it was unveiled earlier this month.
Cleaning up the city’s unsightly properties will be a priority, Watson said, and noted that some photographs of properties that were shown at the work session looked unattractive.
“Literally a junkyard,” he said. “Cars. All kinds of stuff.”
Public Works Director Wayne Shelton said the ordinance served numerous purposes, including uniform definitions of certain terms.
“I can say red but … everybody has their own, I guess, conception or ideal in their head of what they identify as red,” he said. “What this does is puts everybody in the same wavelength."
Wayne said code enforcers are “not trying to police everybody’s backyard” and “99% of Owensboro residents are responsible for property maintenance. The ordinance is meant to address the “1%” who don’t comply.
Shelton previously told the City Commission that the changes are to better address nuisance properties and to remove limitations from the current ordinance.
The current ordinance allows property owners to hide certain things in the backyard as long as it’s behind a privacy fence, Shelton said at a Dec. 10 City Commission work session.
Privacy fences will now be defined with set construction standards, height and uniformity. Hobby vehicles will now include off-road vehicles such as 4-wheelers, pull-behind campers, utility trailers, riding lawn mowers and dune buggies. The proposed ordinance will set the limit at no more than two hobby vehicles that are out of ordinary view.
In addition to the definition changes, a maximum 5% clear-space allowance that a property owner would be allowed for out of ordinary view storage is also being proposed. The calculation will be based around a formula of the total size of the lot, excluding square footage of storage buildings and detached garages.
The proposed change would also require rental property owners to provide information to include a mailing address and any individual or entity responsible for property maintenance and management. This mandate would be for mailing to any address other than the Property Valuation Office listed address.
The commission will not vote on the proposal until the second reading of the ordinance, which is scheduled for Jan. 7.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-Inquirer.com
