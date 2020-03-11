The $23.4 billion House of Representatives budget that passed 86-10 on Friday could, if ultimately passed by the Republican-led Senate, create hardships for many of the state’s smaller, rural libraries.
The budget essentially eliminates all state aid to public libraries.
Collectively, out of the roughly $2.5 million in direct aid cut from the House budget, Daviess County ($43,000), McLean County ($10,000), Ohio County ($14,000), Hancock County ($14,000) and Muhlenberg County ($25,000) public libraries stand to lose more than $106,000 in funding.
While the cuts will affect each respective library differently, for McLean, the loss of $10,000 is catastrophic and equivalent to a “loss of $250,000,” said Aimee Newberry, the library’s executive director.
“If they are shortsighted enough to pass it, that is half of our book budget and eats into our programming and Bookmobile service. I don’t want to think about cutting hours, but that could be a possibility.”
The McLean County Library, the last public library formed in Kentucky, was one of the state’s first libraries to launch the Library Economic Advantage Forum, making the library a hub for collaboration among community colleges and Kentucky Career Centers, as well as offering internet access to residents who may not have computers at home.
“Libraries, in general, have taken up the workforce development piece,” Newberry said. “People come to us to do job searches (and) develop resumes, not to mention our myriad literacy programs. ... We were completely blindsided by the news on Friday. They (General Assembly) tried this two years ago, but at least we had a warning. Luckily, they reinstated the funds. Let’s hope we are as persuasive this time.”
Gov. Andy Beshear initially proposed $7.8 million in his budget for libraries, but, aside from the cuts in direct aid, the House also added restrictive language requiring that the roughly $4.3 million remaining be used specifically for the Public Libraries Facilities Construction Fund, according to the budget.
While the $43,000 hit that Daviess County Public Library may potentially take will not have as much of an effect as cuts to smaller libraries, it is still noticeable, said Erin Waller, library executive director.
“I’m not sure there is enough or, even valid, information being given to legislators regarding this issue,” she said. “Many, many libraries in the state of Kentucky rely solely on state aid and to deny that would be to deny those services to the people who live in those areas...many times impoverished and rural.”
While it seems that the McLean County Library will feel an inordinate amount of the fiscal blow, when put into perspective, any reduction in budgets can and will adversely impact state libraries, said Melissa Acquaviva, executive director of the Ohio County Public Library.
“We will take a $14,000 hit,” she said. “It isn’t a huge portion, but if you put it in relative terms, it is a huge hit. That amount could mean a part-time salary has to be cut, it could impact our purchase of eBooks. That cut is more than we spend on electricity a year and is more than our technology budget. If you think of it in those terms, it is significant for libraries in general because there is no way to be able to bridge that gap and make that revenue source up.”
