Local officials believe proposed legislation would give them the freedom to better serve their constituents.
House Bill 470, introduced by Rep. Rob Rothenburger, a Shelbyville Republican, would allow local officials statewide to have more power to levy a restaurant tax and determine how those revenues are spent.
HB 470, introduced by Rothenburger on Feb. 21, would create a new section of Kentucky Revised Statute Chapter 65 and grant “any city, county, or merged government the right to levy a restaurant tax, subject to certain limitations.” The local entity could levy up to a 3% tax with a minimum of 25% distributed to a local “tourist and convention commission,” and the additional revenue to be used for capital construction, economic development, industrial development, public safety services and non-highway transportation infrastructure that, “stimulates tourism, recreation or economic development.”
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson both believe, despite fears among representatives in Frankfort of relying on local elected officials, that local governments have their fingers on the pulse of local needs more than state representatives.
Mattingly said he believes that if officials are given the ability to tax, that they should spend the money where they and the community see fit.
“It is an attempt to tell local officials that if you have enough guts to raise taxes, this is how you spend it. Where is the home rule?” he said. “If you are going to give me the ability to do something, then give me the ability to spend it as I see fit. Why does Frankfort think they are smarter than local officials? We know what we need and how to spend it.”
Watson, while understanding the concern of state representatives, believes that more decisions should be made on the local level, he said.
“I think their concern has a bit more credibility,” he said. “Sometimes local officials can get themselves in a bind that doesn’t line up with what the state wants. That being said, in Owensboro-Daviess County, we are fortunate to have good and strong elected officials in both the city and county. You see some guys getting in trouble with finances and there is some truth to that. Again, we know what our community needs more than the people in Frankfort.”
Aside from local officials knowing the needs of their respective communities, the legislation would, “level the playing field,” Watson said.
“There are over 20 cities exempted as it is that can take advantage of a local option tax,” he said. “It isn’t fair for us second-class cities. The legislation would certainly level the playing field.”
While the potential for an increase exists on the city level, Mattingly fears that, given the structure of the bill, counties wouldn’t benefit due to potential “offsets,” he said.
“I don’t think the county would raise it,” he said. “County government is the smallest division of the state government, but we have all of the constitutional and statutory responsibilities. If there is no provision to eliminate offsets on whatever the county would put on and the city, I would be opposed. For example, if the county puts on a 10 cent tax and the city institutes one, the city will get all of the revenue and the county’s would be negated. Some cities and counties have gotten into fights because they are, due to the offsets, fighting for the same tax dollar. There would have to be a provision that cities and counties put a tax together and split the revenue.”
While there is no guarantee either bill will make it through either the House or the Senate, both Mattingly and Watson agree, given the positive relationship between both local governing bodies, that in the event of its passage neither entity would do anything to hurt the other, but no one will gain until local officials are given the chance to make those decisions, Watson said.
“Obviously we will have to wait and see what that final piece of legislation is,” he said. “We wouldn’t do anything to hurt each other, we would most likely do a dual government approach. The bottom line is, we need a chance on the local level. We are here day to day and here from the people at ballgames, the grocery, everywhere. If people don’t like what you are doing, they will throw you out. Let the local citizens make the call, give us the chance.”
