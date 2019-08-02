Employee retention and recruitment have become priorities for the Owensboro Riverport Authority and Owensboro Municipal Utilities.
Although both are city-owned, their boards have autonomy when it comes to the salaries and benefits offered to their workforces.
OMU’s board is considering an estimated $15,000 compensation and benefit study for 2020. OMU currently employs 226 full-time people.
General Manager Kevin Frizzell told the board during its Thursday work session that the study will collect data from similar utility agencies within the region.
Frizzell said the study will primarily focus on industry-specific jobs such as linemen who service the power lines and engineer technicians who map, design and grow the utility’s infrastructure. Out of its total workforce, OMU employs 19 linemen and five engineer technicians.
“… (It’s) looking at where we are with respect to our peers and folks we compete with for talent,” Frizzell said. “… (The lineman position) is one of the most challenging areas in the industry right now, especially for public power. We are falling behind as a segment of the industry in pay. And we’re regularly getting beat out by contractors and co-ops because they have upped their game.”
According to OMU records, the starting salary for an OMU lineman is $28.55 per hour and goes up to $35.69 per hour. An OMU engineer technician earns a minimum of $28.55 per hour.
Sonya Dixon, OMU spokeswoman, said conducting a compensation and benefit study is something the board has done in the past. The last one was done between 2013 and 2014.
“Turnover rate is not the only reason why we’re doing this,” Dixon said. “The primary reason is it’s important and prudent that every several years — every three years, every five years, whatever the cycle needs to be — you look at your salaries and your benefits to see where they are, if you are in line with your peers or if you aren’t.”
The Riverport currently employs 45 full-time people and one part-time person.
According to Riverport records, 51% of its current total staff has been there less than five years as opposed to 26% in 2014. Before the end of September, the Riverport will lose two 26-year employees to retirement.
Brian Wright, the Riverport’s president and CEO, said a 2016 market study conducted by the agency recommended percentage raises every other year instead of annually.
Wright said raises are now being given yearly.
“Well, back in ’16, the market was different than it is today,” Wright said. “… We could not hire anybody for 12 bucks. We were struggling.”
Its warehouse worker pay has increased from $12.76 per hour to a minimum of $14.43 per hour, and worker salaries inside the terminal area jumped from $14 per hour to a minimum of $15.56 per hour.
Since upping the minimum salaries, Wright said the number of qualified applicants has improved.
“Without the people, we’re dead in the water with the skill set that we need — both on the warehouse and the terminal side,” Wright said.
