I was zooming my way back through the store, in a hurry to get out of there and rid of my mask, but then came to a screeching halt as I approached the home and garden section.
This is an area that I don’t browse very often, mainly because my home is already just exactly the way I want it, and my garden is pretty much left to the caprices of Mother Nature.
But the weather has been so pretty, and I really do enjoy spending time outdoors, and I had recently grown to realize that I would do this even more if I had some patio furniture that was cozy and comfortable.
So now here, right in front of me, was a rather large area filled with a variety of patio furniture options. With end-of-season clearance prices. Hmm; what might I find if I were to take a moment and browse?
Well, the first thing I found is that I have very definite opinions about what I like and what I don’t like. I saw two sets that I thought, at first, I liked pretty much equally, but a glance at the price tags told me that I liked the cheaper one a whole lot better.
So now I went in search of a salesman, and got lucky with the friendly and helpful Terry.
I waited patiently while he finished assisting another customer, and then led him back toward the patio furniture as I explained my situation in a voice muffled by my mask but hopefully not by intensity.
“I will buy this set right here, right now,” I said, “but only on one condition. I want to buy THIS set right here. This one, that is already put together.”
“That’s our floor model,” Terry began, but I interrupted.
“Y’all can put together another one to be your floor model,” I said.
Terry was looking at the furniture. “I think this only requires a simple screw right here …” he said, but I interrupted again.
“Let me be honest with you, Terry,” I said. “I’ve been putting furniture together all my life, and I’m tired of it. I don’t want to do that anymore. I don’t care if it’s one screw or what it is. I want it ready to go right out of the gate. If you will sell me this set and load it into my truck, I will pay for it and drive it away from here and we’ll both be happy.”
Terry held up his hands in surrender. “I completely understand,” he said. “I need to ask my manager but let’s see if we can’t help you out with this.”
Terry’s manager was just as pleasant as he was. Traci listened to my request intently; in fact, before I even finished, she was nodding.
“Works for me,” she said. “We’ll be moving this stuff out of here pretty soon anyway to make way for the Christmas display, so this would be just one less thing we’ll have to take apart or move.”
I would have shaken their hands — heck, I might have hugged them — except for the current you-know-what, so I just bumped happy elbows with Terry and hoped he and Traci could see the smile in my eyes.
So I bought the floor model patio set — a table and two chairs, one for me and one for my dog — and a cheerful young man loaded the chairs into the back of my truck. I drove home, unloaded them, and drove back, only to find the same young man even more cheerful as he was clocking out and had one foot out the door, ready to leave for the day. But he went ahead and loaded my table for me anyway.
I unloaded it and carried it sideways and awkwardly through my narrow gate, then set it down on my little patio and stood back to admire the setup. I put a mason jar filled with artificial lavender and eucalyptus in the middle of the table, settled into my cozy and comfortable chair — aaahhhh — and spent several happy hours doing absolutely nothing.
Which was everything I needed.
