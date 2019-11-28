OYO Townhouse, part of the world's third-largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, now has an Owensboro presence.
The former Holiday Inn and Ramada Inn, 3136 W. Second St., which became a Quality Inn a year ago, is now an OYO Townhouse.
Jennifer Wimsatt, the manager, couldn't be reached for comment on the change.
But the signs with the name and slogan, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Hotel," have been up at the hotel for a couple of weeks and the staff answers the phone, "OYO Townhouse."
OYO isn't a household name in this country yet.
But, according to its website, the chain now has 23,000 hotels with 1 million rooms and 125,000 vacation homes in more than 800 cities in 80 countries.
In September, the chain announced that it then had 112 hotels in 21 states and 60 cities in the United States -- including the 657-room OYO Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
It was formerly the Hooters Hotel & Casino.
The news release said the chain was opening one or more buildings per day in the United States and has created 4,000 jobs.
The website says. "OYO Townhouse is based on the needs of the millennial traveler. Every single element of the hotel -- from the breakfast menu to the booking process has been re-engineered for comfort, efficiency, convenience and affordability."
The Owensboro location opened in the summer of 1962 as a Holiday Inn.
The brand name was changed to Ramada Inn in 2003 and to Quality Inn last November.
