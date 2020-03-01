Vincennes residents Jim and Linda Levell expect to return — finally — to their home next week.
The Levells have been in quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for nearly two weeks after being evacuated — under the cover of darkness and amid much confusion — by U.S. officials from a Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan.
This second quarantine — they were quarantined on the ship, confined to their cabins, for nearly two weeks before being evacuated — is expected to expire at midnight on Monday, Linda Levell said, hopefully bringing a welcomed end to a harrowing, and often terrifying, nearly two-month ordeal.
“We’re just waiting,” she said from their adjoining rooms at the hotel on the base, rooms in which she has spent toiling away the days checking social media and chatting with friends.
Jim, she said, “reads a lot.”
“We’re just hoping, every day, that we stay healthy,” she said. “Our hope is that we get to leave on (Monday), but I always hesitate in saying that. Something could always develop.
“But that’s the plan, at least for now.”
The Levells — Jim is a semi-retired attorney, and Linda serves on the city’s Utilities Service Board — have found themselves at the center of a global health scare as cases of the coronavirus (now commonly known as covid-19) continue to spread across Asia and, now, several other parts of the world including the United States.
There have been more than 84,000 known cases and another 2,876 deaths. In the U.S., there have been 15 confirmed cases so far, and the Centers for Disease Control just this week warned Americans that the virus is likely to be widespread here.
STILL HEALTHY
The Levells say they are still healthy — with not so much as a cough or a runny nose to plague them since the original quarantine began on board the Diamond Princess on Feb. 3.
They were among the some 3,700 people who boarded the Diamond Princess cruise ship for a trip across southeast Asia on Jan. 20.
Toward the end of the cruise, passengers were told a man had been on the ship — he disembarked early in Hong Kong — who later tested positive for the coronavirus. Ship officials immediately began to identify and test passengers who had been in close proximity to him.
They docked the ship in Yokohama and implemented a 14-day quarantine. Passengers, however, were terrified amid unconfirmed reports were that for every new case of the virus diagnosed, the quarantine clock reset.
Before the Americans — some 380 of them — were evacuated, more than 400 people had tested positive for the virus.
The total number of infected cruise ship passengers now stands at more than 700, and there have been six deaths.
EVACUATION
Linda called the U.S. led evacuation process, while such a relief, also “extremely stressful.”
They were allowed to leave the ship about 9 p.m., she said, moving through multiple security and health checks along the way. They boarded a bus, she said, about two hours later — and sat until 6 a.m. the next day.
“We know now that (U.S. officials) were having discussions because 14 people spread across 13 buses had tested positive for the virus,” Linda said. “Japan had just handed over their results.”
The Levells boarded what they were told was simply “plane 2,” yet they had no idea where they were going.
Really, they didn’t care.
“We didn’t know at all until we landed in Texas,” she said, adding that the other plane went to a military base in California.
The cargo plane, she said, was like a large open “warehouse.” It had been retrofitted with what she assumes were very old airplane seats; many of them, she said, had cigarette trays in the armrests.
It was loud, she said, and there were no windows. They never had any idea whether they were in the air or still stuck on the ground.
Then, more than 12 hours later, an announcement came that they were on U.S. soil. Emotions, she said, rang high.
“Everyone on board that plane was efficient, wonderful, compassionate,” she said. “They constantly came around, took our temperature, made sure we were OK. They gave us food, water.
“Jim and I had a whole row to ourselves, so we just hunkered down, with our masks, and kept to ourselves,” she said. “I think that’s how we’ve stayed safe.”
There were four passengers, the Levells would come to find out, on their flight who had tested positive for the virus before leaving Japan.
But no more of the 170 people on that plane to Texas, she said, have come down sick in the days since.
“There have been no new cases since we’ve been (in Texas),” she said. “So every day that goes by is better for us,” she said.
STAYING PUT
Linda said they haven’t left their adjoining rooms on the base. Some choose, donned in masks and gloves, to walk in a courtyard adjacent to their hotel.
They have not, she said.
Occasionally, she added, she opens her door and steps outside for some fresh air.
“We just don’t want to compromise our quarantine,” she said of their decision to stay put.
“Jim and I each have our own bedroom and a bathroom that connects the two,” she said. “We have a desk and chair, a TV. We each have a little mini-fridge and a microwave.”
CDC officials, she said, come by at least twice a day to do basic health screenings. They also have a phone conference everyday at 4 p.m. where they are able to ask questions and get the latest updates from the CDC.
“They update us on everything that is going on,” Linda said. “If there are issues with anything — food, linens, laundry — we can ask. And they update us on health issues. They tell us how many people have tested positive. They try to explain to us the virus and how it has a 14-day incubation period.
“And they feel very confident that if we make it through that period, we are safe to go.”
GETTING HOME
Even though the Levell’s quarantine should end at midnight Monday morning, she is unsure whether they will be able to leave that same day.
Princess cruise lines, she said, is taking care of (and paying for) all travel arrangements for quarantined passengers, although she doubts they will actually book the flights and offer itineraries until after the official quarantine time has passed.
Officials at Good Samaritan Hospital, too, have said they will welcome the Levells back with open arms and treat them as any other resident. Should they ever present with symptoms, they will go through the same screening and protocol as anyone who is considered a high risk due to recent travel.
But the CDC, Linda said, has assured them that, once they get through the 14-day quarantine, they will be declared healthy and cleared to return home. They will also be given a certificate of health directly from the CDC.
“We have had and passed all CDC tests and will have a medical clearance certificate at the end of our quarantine telling health officials and others that we do not have the infection nor have we ever had it,” she said matter-of-factly.
“We want people to know that we are 100% OK upon returning home.”
