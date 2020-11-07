Gov. Andy Beshear has committed $2 million to the expansion of Kentucky’s meat processing industry per the request of Kentucky Department of Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
On Thursday, Beshear responded to a letter sent to his office by Quarles on Oct. 27 requesting that the governor commit $2 million of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to expand meat processing in Kentucky as an avenue to reduce the state’s reliance on out-of-state meat processors, Quarles said.
“Early in the pandemic, many Kentuckians went to the grocery store and for the first time in their lives saw a shortage of meat products on grocery shelves,” he said. “That’s why the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board moved in May to develop an incentive program to expand our small meat processors in Kentucky. I learned from Governor Beshear’s press conference that he is fulfilling my request for expanded funding. I look forward to working with the Agricultural Development Board to continue diversifying Kentucky agriculture with these funds and supporting our cattle producers as we fight the pandemic.”
In his letter to Beshear, Quarles highlighted that the shutdown of the American economy as a result of the virus resulted in, “temporary backlogs of meat processing,” which in turn led to very noticeable shortages in grocery stores.
As a result of these shortages, the Kentucky Agriculture Development Board established a Meat Processing Incentive Program (MPIP) in May to encourage the state’s existing processors to expand their operations.
Oklahoma, Iowa, Arkansas and Wyoming have already used CARES Act funding for the purpose of expanding their meat processing industry to limit out-of-state reliance, Quarles said.
“Every time there is a slowdown at a processing plant, there is a ripple effect,” he said. “Shortages of product, increase in cost at the grocery level, and price erosion at the farm level. Making these investments now will help every part of our food chain, including our farmers, consumers, and businesses.”
