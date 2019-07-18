Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is touting the state's healthy number of farmers markets.
According to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Kentucky has more than 165 markets in 113 of the state's 120 counties. Daviess, Ohio, McLean and Hancock counties are among them.
And for Quarles, he only sees the popularity of farmers markets increasing.
Quarles said he and his department are taking July to celebrate the importance of local farmers markets.
He said the marketing campaign is to "encourage Kentuckians to get back in touch with their roots and buy local."
"Kentucky agriculture is very diverse and we have a lot to showcase," Quarles said. "And there's no better way to do that than to support your local farmers market."
To ensure vendors are providing locally grown fruits, vegetables and other commodities, farmers markets have created policies that stipulate a proximity range for vendors.
Becky Luckett, manager for the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market, said only vendors within a 50-mile radius of the permanent pavilion at 1205 Triplett St. can apply for a spot.
"Our board also has the right to do site visits with our vendors," Luckett said. "And that's to keep our vendors within the guidelines of the 50-mile radius. …We want to ensure to our customers that it's locally grown produce. And that in itself entices them to shop with us."
The state's ongoing Kentucky Proud program has also become a complement to the farmers markets.
Quarles said the state boasts 8,400 Kentucky Proud members.
"When given the choice, Kentuckians want to support something produced under the Kentucky Proud banner," Quarles said. "…When people see that Kentucky Proud symbol, they know they're supporting a local farm or agribusiness. And that's what allows farmers markets to have some strength to them."
Farmers markets have also begun widening their appeal.
Quarles said they are adding music, art and other activities to go along with the produce.
"Kentuckians are increasingly liking farmers markets because it's becoming more of an experience," Quarles said. "Some farmers markets like in Lexington have live music. You find products other than food there -- you can find crafts, promotions for events. It's really becoming a place to go to have fun."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
