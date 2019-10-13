Quinn: OSO concerts are the greatest show in town

Troy Quinn wants Owensboro Symphony Orchestra's audience to prepare for Opening Night on Oct. 26, which he said will one of the most epic nights in music.
Quinn, the symphony's conductor and music director, will lead the symphony through ancient Rome with excerpts from the scores of well-known films, including "Love Theme" from "Spartacus," and selections from "Ben-Hur." There will also be music from the hit HBO show "Game of Thrones."
"Think ancient gladiators with lots of brass," Quinn said.
The orchestra will play "Pines of Rome" and "Fountains of Rome" by Italian composer Ottorino Respighi. "Pines" depicts different pine trees in the forests of Italy, and "Fountains" is about one of Rome's fountains at various times of the day. While the OSO plays "Fountains," the fountains that inspired the music will be portrayed in a multi-media package behind the players.
"It's just great music," Quinn said. "We have a big orchestra for it, two harps, two pianos, lots of percussion and lots of brass."
He is excited about Opening Night and considers the OSO concerts an experience. Not only will audiences hear wonderful music that will uplift them, but they will learn something as well.
He said the OSO is playing some of the greatest music ever written, both classical and popular, and that it is a rare opportunity to hear it in this area.
"I think it's the greatest show in town," he said.
Quinn said the upcoming performance will be the ideal opener for the 2019-20 season.
Following Opening Night will be the holiday special, Home for the Holidays, which is slated for Dec. 14. This concert features traditional favorites, with new works from "The Nutcracker" and "The Polar Express," as well as some Trans-Siberian Orchestra pieces. The Owensboro Symphony Chorus will join orchestra members under the direction of Kentucky Wesleyan College professor of music Dennis Jewett.
Opening up 2020 will be "Bond ... James Bond" on Feb. 1. Music will be from the Bond movies "Goldfinger," "Skyfall" and "For Your Eyes Only."
The Music of Elton John, starring Tony-nominated vocalist and pianist Michael Cavanaugh, will be March 7. This show will be a tribute to the British singer, songwriter, composer and pianist, including several of his hits like "Crocodile Rock," "Bennie and the Jets," "Rocket Man" and more.
The Season Finale will be April 18 and will be centered around Vaughan Williams' choral piece "Dona Nobis Pacem," which includes solo choral performances from Jorell Williams and Zanaida Robles. Also performed will be Jules Massenet's "Meditation," which will feature concertmaster Ji-Woon Jung.
Quinn said there are pieces in the Season Finale that have never been played by the OSO before.
"Dona Nobis Pacem," which translates to "the grandest piece," was written by Williams in the early part of the 20th century and inspired by his time spent in World War I as an ambulance driver in Britain, Quinn said.
This will be Quinn's third season with the symphony, and he said he can tell audiences are enjoying the programming.
Dan Griffith, the symphony's CEO, said under his original contract, the upcoming 2019-20 season would have been Quinn's last with the OSO. However, after the success of his first season, the board of directors immediately extended the contract for an additional three years.
"That is an unusual occurrence to see happen after a new conductor's first year on the podium," Griffith said. "Troy, however, is phenomenal and has so much to offer our organization and community. We certainly did not want to slow the momentum after his third season."
Griffith said that ticket revenue has grown since Quinn was hired and the average attendance at OSO events has more than doubled over the last five years.
All concerts in the 2019-20 season will take place at 7 p.m. in the RiverPark Center's Cannon Hall, 101 Daviess St.
Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming season and may be purchased at theoso.com or by calling 270-684-0661, extension 11.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
