Despite being closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, the H.L. Neblett Community Center decided to forge ahead with its Black History Month programming this year, opting for a digital approach to continue its mission of education and empowerment.
It was during one of these digital webinars last month hosted on Facebook Live that both racist and anti-Semitic public comments were left by what appeared to be multiple Facebook users.
“First, your reaction is ‘I don’t believe what I am seeing,’ ” said Olga McKissic, Neblett’s executive director, on Tuesday.
McKissic said it was while panel members were being introduced for a webinar for home buyers that she noticed the box of Facebook Live comments start to fill up.
“It was for all of us to see, not only the panelists, but also the guests that were on the webinar. Everyone that came directly into the webinar could see these racial slurs,” she said.
Racial slurs were reportedly used at least 75 times in the webinar comments.
McKissic said she reported it to the Owensboro Police Department as a hate crime, and the incident is currently being investigated.
“We were able to do screenshots so they could see the name that was associated with the chat displays,” she said.
While it is possible for individuals to hide behind a false identity online, McKissic said she is hoping at least one of the commenters did not think to do that and they are held accountable for their actions.
Those participating as panelists continued with the program as more and more comments accumulated.
“(The panelists) kept presenting themselves in a manner that was rising above that,” McKissic said.
Owensboro Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said Tuesday that while the case remains open, there are no new developments.
Boggess said that while not common, hate crimes in Owensboro are not an unheard-of occurrence.
“Unfortunately it is something that we do occasionally get reports of,” he said. “This one is a little bit unusual just because of the format of it.”
McKissic said she does not believe the incident was random or isolated, referencing the January vandalism of a mural at Kendall-Perkins Park that featured a racial slur and what appeared to be backward swastikas.
“I think people now feel that they can come from behind the curtain,” she said. “Things that maybe have been done in the dark (before), now folks feel that they can step out and show how they really feel.”
McKissic said she believes Owensboro residents need to know that this is happening in their community and that the community is not immune to racist crimes and behavior.
“This is not new to African Americans that live in this city,” she said. ”These are things that we experience, I won’t say every day, but this is what we experience, the service that we receive sometimes, responses that we may encounter and we just keep it moving.”
Nathan Havenner, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
