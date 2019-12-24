Raintree Drive resident wins lighting contest

One Owensboro resident has received local recognition for his Christmas decorations.
Robert Kuhner, who lives in the 3800 block of Raintree Drive, won the Golden Santa Award this year, which is given to the winner of the annual holiday lighting contest organized by Owensboro Municipal Utilities and the City of Owensboro Neighborhood Alliances.
Kuhner, who has lived in Owensboro for about three years, said this is the first time he has decorated his home since living Daviess County. He lived in an apartment before moving to his house on Raintree Drive and was unable to do much decorating there.
"It about killed me for the last two years living in an apartment where I couldn't do it," he said.
Kuhner said he loves Christmas and decorated his home for children's entertainment.
"The main thing is, it's for the kids," he said. "I like to make kids happy. When they see all the lights and everything, they get excited. And that's something that really makes me feel good."
Kuhner said it took him about 20 hours to decorate his home. He began decorating the house before Thanksgiving and finished around the Thanksgiving holiday. During the process, Kuhner said a storm blew down his decorations and he had to restart. He also made minor tweaks to make sure the decorations were to his liking.
"It took me a little bit," he said.
Kuhner estimated there are 8,000 Christmas lights on his home with 3,000 lights on the roof. The home also boasts snowmen and Santa inflatables.
Kuhner was recognized by the Owensboro City Commission and the Owensboro Utility Commission. He was one of 16 entries in the contest and was excited about winning.
"I had actually had some people tell me that I had no chance in the world of winning it and then when I got the phone call that morning, it was really hysterical," he said.
