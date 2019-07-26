In 2008, Laura Ramburger, a local gospel singer, released her first album, "He Knows My Name."
She had planned to follow up in 2013 with her second album.
But life got in the way.
A nephew died.
Then, her father died.
It took time to heal and get the second album off the ground.
But it's finally here.
On Aug. 24, Ramburger's sophomore album, "Break Free," will be released at a 6 p.m. party at The Refuge in Reo, Indiana.
The event is free and open to the public.
She said, "I will be singing songs from the album and sharing some of the stories behind the songs."
Ramburger wrote four of the seven tracks, including the title cut, which is about breaking free from drama and "things that shouldn't matter," she said.
"I started singing in church when I was about 12," Ramburger said.
She was a member of the now-disbanded gospel group Harvest Vision Singers for a while and then went solo about a decade ago.
Two of the songs on the album are covers and one was written by a songwriter friend in Nashville.
"Break Free" was produced and recorded by Matt Gray at Owensboro's Gray Sky Music.
It will be available at the launch party on Aug. 24 and at the Owensboro Music Center after that, Ramburger said.
It will also be available digitally at iTunes and similar sites, she said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
