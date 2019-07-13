I absolutely detest the phrase "kick the bucket" and recoil from the terminology of "bucket list" -- but that doesn't mean I don't embrace the idea.
It all started for me back in 1996 when a woman I worked with at the time mentioned that she was driving down to Atlanta to watch some of the Olympic games being hosted there.
Susan didn't have tickets, and didn't even have a real plan, at least not by my definition of planning, but shrugged off my surprise with a casual "Why not?"
Why not, indeed.
In retrospect, what I was actually saying without even realizing it myself, was, "You can't do that."
But of course, you could, and she did.
And although I wasn't smart enough to drive to Atlanta myself that year, I was smart enough to learn something.
So five years later, when there seemed to be a reason for anyone to be afraid to ever get on an airplane again, I defiantly went online and booked a flight to an event that I otherwise would have yearned to attend but probably wouldn't have.
It was my Atlanta Olympic moment. It changed everything, and I never looked back.
If I hadn't attended the "Bonanza Friendship Convention," I never would have seen the most spectacular, magnificent sight of my life, the night sky in all its glory, in the middle of the Nevada desert.
Which led to my hiking el Camino de Santiago de Compostela -- the Way of St. James of the Field of Stars, which is a beautiful description of following the path of the Milky Way on the ancient pathway that leads to the End of the World in the northeast corner of Spain.
It was one of the scariest and most challenging things I've ever done, and the most rewarding. For a long time afterward, I was bothered by the fact that my first thought upon reaching my destination was not something inspiring and powerful. It was simply, "I did it."
Once again, it took me years to realize that was one of the most inspiring and powerful things I've ever said.
If I hadn't hiked el Camino, I might never have visited China, where everything is different except the humanity of its people; or Ireland, where I was warmly welcomed into the homes and hearts of relatives I had never known; or Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic, where my soul was both destroyed and restored.
I wouldn't have driven from Colorado to California, footloose and fancy free, sleeping when I was tired, eating when I was hungry, following whatever was interesting and beautiful on the horizon, which turned out to be pretty much everything.
I wouldn't have gone to Hopkinsville to experience a total eclipse of the sun -- one of the few experiences in my life that absolutely deserve the adjective of "awesome." In fact, there are no words adequate to describe the incredible, amazing sight of the corona of the sun blazing in all directions, in all its glory, from behind the black silhouette of the moon.
But in recent months, I admit I've gotten lazy. Haven't gone anywhere, haven't done anything really special.
I thought of all this a couple of weeks ago when I received a flyer in the mail from the Realtor who guided me through the process of buying my new house, which was an adventure all its own, and one with a very happy ending.
It was just one of those generic newsletters, but with a message that really resonated with me, at least once I got past the title: "Build a Life-Changing Bucket List."
"Why wait to do something when you can do it right now?" it asked. Why indeed.
The flyer offered three categories to help organize plans for what a person might want to do before she or he steps through that veil: "Where I want to go," "What I want to do," "Things I'd like to achieve."
I accepted the challenge, and made my list.
I'll get there.
And along the way, I will find the answer to another important question: "Who I want to be."
