The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's work preparing the state for the Real ID rollout on Oct. 1, 2020 has caused a glitch in the voter registration system linked to state driver's licenses.
Real IDs are a federally mandated form of identification that meet increased security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards. Travelers will be required to provide either a Real ID or another Transportation Security Administration-approved form of identification in order to fly after Oct. 1, 2020 or to visit military bases and federal facilities that require identification.
The Motor Vehicle Law, or National Voter Registration Act of 1993, allowed for voters to register at their respective motor vehicle departments as a way to combat declining registration.
In light of discovering the glitch, Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty and Chief Deputy Richard House, are encouraging everyone in
see registration/page a2
Owensboro-Daviess County that have made changes to their driver's licenses since Nov. 7 to check their voter registration status prior to the Tuesday's party change deadline, McCarty said.
"As the process of catching up from where the voter registration books were closed for the General Election, our office noticed some issues (with voter registration reports from Circuit Court Clerk's Office)," she said. "We noticed in the first week of December with them not printing any records from individuals who have been issued or renewed their license. Whatever is happening with the transportation part it isn't connected to what it is supposed to. I think there are other clerk's offices facing the same issue. As of now, the state is checking with the Department of Transportation to try and get it fixed. If you have made any changes from Nov. 7 to now, you need to call our office and make sure that that information is correct."
The clerk's office had hoped that the issue would be solved on Monday, but a "fix" implemented by the Commonwealth Office of Technology on Sunday didn't take, said House.
"COT rolled out a fix on Sunday which should have covered us on Monday," he said. "It is not completely fixed. Since we have recognized the problem, people have been filling out physical cards on every voter. I think it went haywire when they started preparing systems for the Real ID. Once the Real ID work began it messed up the voter registration system. Other counties are experiencing issues as well and the fix hasn't taken for them either. I think the Real ID has been a problem for everyone so far."
Anyone that has changed their name, address, made a party change while getting or renewing a license or has registered to vote since Nov. 7 are encouraged to check their status through the clerk's office, 270-685-8434 Ext. 3; the state voter registration site, https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/vic/. Those who wish to make changes are encouraged to visit http://govoteky.com/ or visit the clerk's office. Any changes made after Tuesday will render the voter ineligible to vote in the partisan (Republican or Democratic) primary on May 19, according to McCarty.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.