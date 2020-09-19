The bids have begun for making renovations necessary to open Daviess County’s REAL ID office.
On Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court approved a $45,000 bid from Evansville, Indiana-based Danco Construction, Inc., to begin renovating the Schertzinger Building.
The Schertzinger Building will house Daviess County Parks and Recreation Administration as well as the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency. Danco is scheduled to begin on Sept. 28 and estimates being done by Dec. 4, said Jordan Johnson, assistant county treasurer.
“They will be preparing offices, removing existing eyeglass displays and cabinets as well as patching and repairing walls to accommodate office space,” he said. “They will also be performing electrical work for emergency management operations.”
The next step is renovating the Daviess County Operations Center to facilitate the REAL ID office. As it stands, the court is bidding out that project to seven contractors and several subcontractors. The bids will open on Sept. 30, with the court scheduled to approve the final bid on Oct. 1, said Johnson.
“(The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) will be basing their IT work off of our construction schedule,” he said. “KYTC does all of their own IT work, so we are working as fast as we can to get the office up and running for them.”
In November 2019, the KYTC released a proposal meant to streamline the REAL ID launch process, which has been fraught with postponements. As part of this process, the cabinet named its 12 regional offices to spearhead the roll-out to meet federal deadlines. Those offices would have been in Paducah, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Louisville, Lexington, Florence, Somerset, Manchester, Jackson, Prestonsburg and Morehead.
For the citizens of Daviess County, KYTC’s initial plan would have meant traveling to the cabinet’s District 2 office in Madisonville, which did not sit well with Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly. The proposed regional office would not have been easily accessible for the citizens of Daviess County or the surrounding counties, Mattingly said.
The court received the final executed agreement from the Division of Real Properties and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Aug. 2 that allowed it to move forward with the necessary renovations that would make way for the county office.
On Aug. 6, the court approved entering into a $18,100 contract with Owensboro-based AXIOM for professional design services.
The county will initially assume all costs associated with the renovation and will recoup expenses through a lease agreement with KYTC.
The initial eight-year lease term with KYTC will see the county receive $14.34 per square foot of the 2,315-square-foot office, totaling $33,197 annually. The lease will automatically renew after the initial eight-year cycle, said Johnson.
Ultimately, the court hopes to have the new REAL ID office open in early January, said Mattingly.
“We are moving very quickly,” he said. “We have been fortunate in the number of responses that we have received from contractors wanting to bid the project. We are hoping for a bulk of the renovations to be done in early December so that KYTC can move in and get their people ready for the opening at the first of the year. We have put a video on the county’s Facebook page with myself and Rep. Suzanne Miles discussing the office and will do subsequent videos in the future informing the public on what will be required of them to receive their REAL ID when the time comes.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
