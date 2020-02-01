Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly has reached out to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet requesting that they place a Real ID office in Owensboro so citizens of Owensboro and Daviess County won’t have to travel to the KYTC District 2 office in Madisonville.
Real ID is a federally mandated form of identification that meets increased security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. Travelers will be required to provide either a Real ID or another Transportation Security Administration-approved form of identification in order to fly after Oct. 1 or to visit military bases and federal facilities that require identification.
In November, the KYTC released a proposal meant to streamline a launch process that has been fraught with postponements. The cabinet named its 12 regional offices to spearhead the rollout of the Real ID to meet the federal deadline. Those offices are in Paducah, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Louisville, Lexington, Florence, Somerset, Manchester, Jackson, Prestonsburg and Morehead. Thus far, the entire process has “been a mess,” said Mattingly.
“I have talked to them about the fourth-largest city in the commonwealth not having a Real ID office,” he said. “It is a mess. It should have been done two years ago, but it is behind. The federal government gave us an extension and that is running out. I sent some letters out to the secretary of transportation (Jim Gray) and our delegates asking them to reconsider.”
In Mattingly’s mind, not having an office in the state’s fourth-largest city and seventh-largest county is a mistake and having to travel to Madisonville or Bowling Green will not only have a negative impact on area citizens but also on the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, he said.
“I have a passport, but I don’t want to carry that from here to Nashville or here to St. Louis on a flight,” he said. “I think people, if forced to choose, will drive it. We have one of the largest commercial airports in the state and it is important that we maintain our 10,000 or so enplanements a year. It is important for our relationships with Cape Air as well as Allegiant Air that an office be here. I know it is a lot of work, but I don’t understand the separation. Lower-income people, who may or may not have transportation or may not able to miss work for half a day to go to Madisonville, will have to have this to get into federal installations or fly.”
Mattingly also believes that an Owensboro office will be more convenient for other counties as well, he said.
“We should have one here,” he said. “It is convenient for the surrounding counties that would come here like McLean, Ohio or Hancock. You have to look at convenience. I think that we need to look at population centers, but it is not my call, it is the KYTC’s call and I think they will make the right call for the citizens of the commonwealth.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
