Daviess County Realtors are having a great year, Devin Taylor, president of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association, told the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce's Rooster Booster Breakfast on Thursday at the Owensboro Convention Center.
"It's a seller's market," he said. "Demand is high. And we have near record-low mortgage rates."
Residential sales were up 1.6%, Taylor said.
"That might not sound like very much," he said. "But the second quarter of 2018 was the biggest we've ever had."
Last year, Realtors were celebrating a 10.2% increase in home sales for the quarter.
Figures supplied by the association show 496 houses sold in the second quarter of this year -- up two from 494 last year.
The median sales price was up 6.7%, and the average price was up 4%, Taylor said.
The median sales price jumped to $147,000 this year -- up from $137,450 a year earlier.
The average price was $169,176 -- up from $160,595.
Prices are rising because there have been fewer homes on the market in recent months.
Total residential sales were $82.6 million in the second quarter this year -- up from $78.8 million 12 months earlier.
Jim DeMaio, executive director of the association, said there is a shortage of homes on the market in some parts of the state, but not in Owensboro.
The local supply is tight, he said.
"But there are plenty of homes for sale," DeMaio said.
Kentucky Realtors, the state organization, said recently that if no more houses were placed on the market, the current supply across the state would be exhausted in 3.1 months.
A healthy housing market should have a six-month supply, the organization said in a news release.
More houses were listed locally in the second quarter of this year than last year, the association's figures show.
Pending sales at the end of the second quarter in Owensboro were up 12%, Taylor said.
And that, he said, should make for a strong third quarter.
The average house was on the market for 86 days this year -- up from 81 days a year ago.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.