Recanvass results no surprise to area clerks

County clerk offices in the Owensboro area said the results of Thursday's recanvass of votes weren't a surprise to the clerks themselves.
"It went very well, just as expected," McLean County Clerk Carol Eaton said. "There were no changes."
Clerk offices in Daviess, McLean, Ohio, Muhlenberg and Hancock counties reported Thursday's vote recanvass went off without any problems. According to the secretary of state's office, clerks found no discrepancies in the vote totals for either Republican Gov. Matt Bevin or Democrat Andy Beshear.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said she was relieved when she heard Bevin had conceded the race to Beshear, who defeated Bevin by about 5,000 votes.
"Everybody has breathed a sigh of relief," McCarty said.
Trina Ogle, Hancock County's clerk, said the recanvass was conducted with no issues.
"Everything went fine," Ogle said. "No changes were made, all of our numbers remained the same.
"I didn't expect any changes," Ogle said.
An issue that was still outstanding Thursday afternoon was whether the Republican Party of Kentucky would pursue its open records request for information on the governor's election. Jake Cox, RPK director of research and digital strategy, sent an open records request Wednesday to every clerk's office in the state asking for a variety of information on the election.
"Our president of the clerk's association has contacted Mr. Cox, to see if he's going to rescind his request," McCarty said. In the meantime, the Daviess County clerk's office is preparing its response to it.
"We are probably going to let them know exactly what we can or can't do," McCarty said.
Ogle said she was glad to hear Bevin won't contest the election result, which could have resulted in a statewide recount of the votes. Ogle said she is also waiting to hear whether the Republican Party is going ahead with its open records request to the clerks.
"I was wondering if they would rescind the open records request, but I haven't heard that," Ogle said. "It's a lot of information they are requesting."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:@JamesMayse
