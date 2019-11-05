Violinist Alfred Abel and pianist Diane Earle will perform a recital 2 p.m. Sunday in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building at Kentucky Wesleyan College. The pair is celebrating more than 12 years of performing together. They will perform Romantic period music by Raff, Bruch and Schubert.
Abel, from Indianapolis, is visiting artist in violin at KWC, and Earle is artist in residence and director of the music program. The program is free and open to the public as part of the Dr. Paul W. Hagan Chamber Music Series. A reception will follow. For additional information, contact Earle at 270-852-3617.
