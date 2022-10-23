Matthew Rector, the architectural historian/historic preservation specialist of the Cultural Resources Office at Fort Knox, has held this position for almost 20 years, and during that time, has learned and explored as many avenues and aspects of the post as he could.
“It was great to be paid to do a job I love because there’s always discoveries to be made,” he said.
Shortly after graduating from Ball State University with his master’s in historic preservation, he worked at Fort Benning as an army contractor for six months before starting work at Fort Knox, still as a contractor.
Rector’s specific expertise is architecture, and as an architectural historian, his main job is to evaluate buildings and determine if they meet the criteria for registration in the National Register of Historic Places, in consultation with the Kentucky Heritage Council. However, over time, he became an amateur military historian while at Fort Knox.
Rector said he is proud to have helped find new uses for several historic structures and provide guidance on treatment options for them.
“When you when you look at a project or an undertaking for a building you want to try to maintain that integrity that makes it historic,” he said.
Along with his work in buildings, Rector has been sent inquiries from veterans and family members of veterans looking for photos and information on their time at Fort Knox.
With these messages, Rector said he typically looks through archives of photographs and articles, especially from The Gold Standard.
People have also donated photographs and materials to Fort Knox over the years, which Rector said he has enjoyed going through. For him, he said the materials indicate how the post was at the forefront of racial integration. He said Fort Knox had the first racially integrated school in Kentucky.
He said that with Fort Knox, it’s a history that goes back more than 100 years, and the “rabbit holes” of history there can be easy to fall into as one story leads into another.
“People ask why haven’t I written books and I’m always just afraid I’ll leave out some interesting component or story that I feel would be good to include,” he said.
Rector has, in fact, put together one book of mostly photographs on Fort Knox called “The United States Army at Fort Knox,” which was published in 2005.
In retrospect, Rector said the book would probably look different than it does now since it’s quite architecture heavy.
Recently, Rector has worked with Michael Steinmacher, director of the Barr Memorial Library, to publish old photos to the library’s Facebook page.
Another project that Rector said he’s proud of is taking part in the Main Post Cemetery achieving National Shrine status in 2017.
One individual he said has been on his mind lately is a United States Army veteran named Alfred Shebab.
In a donated collection, he found a photo of Shebab, a New Jersey native whose father was from Lebanon, in which he is posed on a motorcycle in 1942 at Fort Knox. An old caption of the photo incorrectly said Shebab was part of Arabian royalty. Rector said this was evident of the United States military trying to show that World War II was an all out effort.
He ended up calling Shebab to ask about the photo, and the two developed a friendship. Shebab died on Dec. 12, 2020.
Rector will be working at NASA around Cleveland, Ohio, to do some of the same historical work he has been working at the post, after his final day at Fort Knox on Oct. 21. Shebab also worked at NASA for around 20 years as well.
Rector said Fort Knox isn’t like a museum. It is continually bringing people in and out as they live and work there, creating more and more layers of history.
“Everything that’s up here didn’t come from this research,” Rector said as he points to his head. “You have to engage with people listen to their stories.”
Rector said that overall, Fort Knox does values it historic assets, and knows that many people on post continually work to maintain the historic sensibilities of the community.
