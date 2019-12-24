Red Kettle campaign down about 20%

A couple of circumstances this holiday season caused the Salvation Army's Red Kettle drive to come up short of its goal -- with only one day left for giving.
The campaign ends annually on Dec. 24; however, donors can continue to give through the end of the month. Donations given through Dec. 31 will count toward this year's campaign total.
As of Saturday, the Salvation Army's bell ringers had taken up about $100,100, said Capt. Aaron Abram. The goal for the holiday season was $115,000.
This year's late Thanksgiving on Nov. 28 worked against the annual fundraiser. The late holiday cut up to 11 days off the annual holiday shopping frenzy. From Black Friday on, each day is crucial for the Red Kettle campaign, Abram said.
"Unfortunately, we didn't factor that in when we made our budget," he said.
Also, Abram feels the area's low unemployment rate had an impact. This year, the Salvation Army had difficulty finding paid bell ringers.
"There are more full-time jobs out there," Abram said.
More jobs are a blessing, he said, but it means fewer people are looking for temporary positions. The Salvation Army usually ends the season with up to 12 paid ringers. By comparison, this season will end with only four.
On Monday, Abram estimated the annual fundraiser is about 20% behind in donations for this time of the season. He holds out hope the other $15,000 will come in before the Red Kettle season ends at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
This was the first year for the local Salvation Army to accept donations through Apple Pay and Google Pay. Abram doesn't know yet how much was raised through online giving. He expects to receive a report in January.
However, several bell ringers told him donors used smart phones to pay.
Looking ahead, volunteer bell ringers will find it much easier to sign up, Abram said. Next year, the Salvation Army website will allow them to schedule dates throughout the year. In the past, they had to wait until November.
In addition, volunteers will receive text messages or emails to remind them when they are scheduled to work.
To donate before the end of the year, checks can be delivered or mailed to Salvation Army, 235 S. Ewing Road, Owensboro, KY 42301. Or donors may call the nonprofit at 270-685-5576.
Online gifts can be made to the local Salvation Army at salvationarmyusa.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
