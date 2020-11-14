Halloween was a bust.
I had hoped my choice of Zombie Skittles would be a hit for trick-or-treaters picking up candy off the tailgate of my truck parked by the sidewalk, but hardly any kids came by. I got rid of most of the Skittles thanks to a few young teen boys who seemed genuinely surprised but happy when I insisted they “help themselves! Take more!” as they walked by later in the evening, and they took me up on my offer of generosity by scooping up handfuls of the treats before disappearing into the shadows.
If there was ever a perfect candy to sum up 2020, Zombie Skittles would be it. They’re like regular Skittles except every once in a while, you might bite into one that tastes like a “rotten zombie,” at least according to the package. I have no idea what a zombie tastes like, rotten or otherwise. For that matter, I have no idea what Skittles taste like. They are pretty and colorful and I assume sweet. I like that, but I’ve never tried one.
Worried that there would be an avalanche of kids looking for any excuse to get out of the house, I overbought candy this year, but the good news is that my backup candy was something I know I like, which is Mounds bars. The little “fun size” kind, with just one Mound per package.
So by now I’ve eaten all of those, so maybe that was bad news after all, but what’s done is done.
Also done is the election, thank God and Greyhound. Some of the races turned out the way I wanted, some didn’t. I really liked the early voting option with the booths at the mall and hope we can continue to do that from now on.
This is one of those “silver lining” things, as few and far between as they might be, that has come from this whole coronavirus/pandemic/quarantine situation.
It’s easy to focus on the annoyances, the inconveniences … the fears … and the very real tragedies of illness and death.
But it’s also worth taking time to think about the good things too.
Without being stuck at home so much, it might have been years before I would have gotten rid of my old, uncomfortable and not-real-attractive patio furniture, and replaced it with something I actually like. I sit outside a lot more now, often all the way from afternoon to well into the night, watching the colors of the sky fade from one shade to another until it has gone completely black with a sprinkle of glittering stars.
My previous dinnertime habits — as lazy as they had been — were disrupted and now I am cooking better food and more often. I actually take the time to plan meals in advance and shop more mindfully, with less waste and more anticipation and appreciation for a good home-cooked meal, even if I am the one doing the cooking.
Now that I know I’m going to be home most of the day, or maybe even all day on the weekends, I can light a scented candle without worrying that I’ll go off and leave it burning and come back to find nothing but a pile of smoldering ashes. Now I can enjoy the aroma of cinnamon or baked apples or vanilla or lilac or pine or any of my other favorite scents, and suddenly my home is a delight to all my senses instead of always smelling like a dog that needs a bath.
Which he does, but I don’t mind. Because another unexpected gift of our current reality has been the opportunity to grow closer to my dog. He has always adored me but now I appreciate him more fully than ever before. Rufus moves quietly about the house, always nearby but never underfoot. He guards our property fiercely, moves at just the right speed when we go for a walk and stays off the “company couch” — the one shed-free zone in the entire house.
I have spent even more time than usual reading and listening to music. I miss browsing through yard sales and used book stores — miss it a great deal, actually — but this unique situation has allowed me to make a dent in the stacks of books that have been on my “to read” list for way too long. The only downside to this has been the discovery that I should have read that book by Steven Ambrose a lot sooner as now I need to set it aside once again until I can find a copy in large-print format. But I was smart enough to buy a new CD player very early on, and now spend my evenings rockin’ out — well, OK, fine, mellowing out — to the sounds of John Denver, James Taylor and Loreena McKennitt, and if you don’t know who she is, go find out and thank me later.
And when I get tired of listening to other people’s music, I have my own guitar, plus a brand new ukulele given to me by a friend, and if I can ever figure out how to tune it, I can learn to play that too. (I’m actually more inclined toward the melancholy tones of the cello but when you have a small house, you have to make compromises.)
So who cares if Halloween was a bust. We are all doing the best we can, and if every once in a while we run across a rotten zombie, well, the essence of life is still very sweet.
I like that.
