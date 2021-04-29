30 additional COVID-19 cases reported by GRDHD on Wednesday
The Green River District Health Department on Wednesday reported 30 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 16 in Daviess County, 10 in Henderson County, two in Ohio County, one in Union County and one in Webster County.
To date, there have been 21,500 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 19,300 (90%).
Ten reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 885 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 384 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 441,880 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,476 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility includes all phases. All persons age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
Also on Wednesday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported three new cases in that county.
Apollo ag program receives $4K grant
Apollo High School's agricultural program received a $4,000 Ag Achievers grant from the Kentucky FFA Foundation.
According to a release from Daviess County Public Schools, the funds are going toward equipment such as new welders, small animal pens, seed propagation mats for the greenhouse and a 3-ton electric hoist.
Currently, new ag classrooms are part of the current AHS current construction project.
The release said the ag students will benefit from the equipment purchased from the grant.
“We’re going to be able to have more labs where students will get to work with animals,” said Aaron Tucker, one of the agriculture teachers at Apollo. “We’ll be able to introduce students to skills like rigging. We have a large crane company here in town that does work all around the United States. If we can show students the possibilities for careers while they’re here, they may get interested and find a career after they graduate.”
Beshear announces grants to support aluminum plant expansion
Grants totaling more than $2 million have been awarded to support the expansion of an eastern Kentucky aluminum products manufacturer, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The project is expected to create 50 additional jobs, he said.
The funds will help Dajcor Aluminum add a production line at its Hazard plant, Beshear said Tuesday. The company produces extruded and fabricated aluminum products.
The money was awarded to Perry County Fiscal Court, which applied for the grants to support Dajcor’s expansion, the governor’s office said.
“This expansion will enhance our strong advanced manufacturing industry, while creating good jobs for eastern Kentuckians and bolstering the wider economy as we work to build back stronger following COVID-19,” Beshear said.
The expansion includes facility improvements and the purchase of equipment, the governor’s office said. With the new capabilities, Dajcor will be able to add a natural oxide layer to its products, which increases resistance to corrosion and wear, Beshear’s office said.
School superintendent on leave amid sex harassment lawsuit
A Kentucky school superintendent has been placed on administrative leave following a lawsuit that accuses him of sexual harassment, according to published reports.
The Spencer County School Board voted 4-0 Monday to place Superintendent Chuck Adams on paid leave as it investigates allegations a teacher made in the lawsuit, news outlets reported.
Adams declined to comment on the allegations and told WDRB-TV in a message that the board’s decision “is simply protocol in situations such as this.”
“I look forward to returning soon,” he said.
Attorney Thomas Clay filed the lawsuit last week in Spencer Circuit Court on behalf of the teacher. It cites multiple examples of alleged harassment and says the teacher complained to superiors but did not get any relief.
Assistant Superintendent Chuck Abell will lead the school district while Adams is on leave.
Abell declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said the school district is “committed to providing our students high quality education. We will continue that. Our mission and goals remain unchanged.”
8 injured, dozens displaced by apartment building fire
An early morning fire at a northern Kentucky apartment building on Wednesday sent eight people to the hospital and displaced dozens of others, authorities said.
Firefighters arrived at Champion Club Apartments in Florence shortly after 1 a.m. to find flames, heavy smoke, people jumping out windows and others who were trapped, Florence Fire Chief Scott Knoll said. Crews set to work rescuing people and fighting the blaze, he said.
Firefighters used ladders to climb to second- and third-story windows to rescue those who were trapped, he said.
Deja Moody told WLWT-TV that she was trapped in a third-story apartment with small children and couldn’t jump, so she screamed for help until firefighters climbed to her window and helped everyone out.
Resident Donnie Tate told WCPO-TV that a couple of people ran through the apartment complex screaming and knocking on doors to alert people to the fire.
The 36-unit building was heavily damaged by the blaze and the eight people transported to local hospitals had varying injuries including smoke inhalation, burns and injuries from jumping out windows, Knoll said. Around 70 people were displaced, but the Red Cross was assisting them, he said.
The fire remains under investigation.
