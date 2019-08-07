Woman killed in Monday traffic collision identified
The Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the woman killed in a Monday traffic accident on U.S. 431 near West Pettit Road.
Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones said Sandra Mize, 77, of Rumsey, was killed when her vehicle crossed U.S. 431 and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Trey Miller, 25, of Princeton. Mize was driving north when crossed into the south-bound lane and struck Miller's pickup truck.
The reason Mize's vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane is unknown. Jones said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
Miller and his passengers were all transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Kentucky AG rules Education Department violated records act
FRANKFORT -- Kentucky's Attorney General's Office has ruled the state's Education Department violated the Open Records Act by not properly fulfilling a request for staff sick leave records.
The Monday opinion stated the Education Department gave an untimely response to a man named Tyler Fryman, who asked for copies of timesheets and emails.
Fryman requested more than 2,000 pages of records, including emails to and from Commissioner Wayne Lewis with the word "sick." The ruling states the department didn't explain open records exceptions to Fryman, among other issues.
The Herald Leader reports Fryman's request came as the department grappled with the effects of numerous teacher absences causing several districts to cancel classes.
Education Department spokeswoman Jessica Fletcher responded that the department is complying, but needs more time for the large request.
Fort Campbell soldiers returning after 9 months in Kuwait
FORT CAMPBELL -- More than 140 soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are returning to Kentucky this week after nine months in Kuwait.
Fort Campbell says the soldiers from the 594th Transportation Company, 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Sustainment Brigade transported supplies and equipment throughout Kuwait in support of U.S. forces.
The soldiers are expected Wednesday afternoon, and a welcome home ceremony has been arranged.
The Army post is located on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
