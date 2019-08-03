OPD identifies man killed in Thursday traffic accident
The Owensboro Police Department has identified the man killed in a Thursday afternoon traffic accident on West Parrish Avenue.
Joseph E. Ashley, 42, of the 5400 block of Gulf Stream Court was killed at 4:17 p.m. Thursday when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck driven by Nicholas C. Littlefield, 24, of the 2700 block of Strawbridge Place.
Reports say Littlefield told officers he was driving west on West Parrish Avenue near Bosley Road, when he attempted to turn into the Shell convenience store on the south side of the road. Littlefield said he did not see any traffic in the eastbound lanes. When Littlefield turned, Ashley's motorcycle collided with the side of Littlefield's pickup.
Ashley was not wearing a helmet, reports say. A witness who saw the incident told officers Ashley attempted to stop to avoid the collision.
Workers still ventilating Paradise Mine before searching for worker who fell
Rescue crews at Paradise Mine in Central City are still attempting to clear a mineshaft of gas before searching for a man who fell into the shaft Wednesday after a methane explosion.
Richard L. Knapp, 62, fell into the shaft after methane gas exploded Wednesday evening. Knapp, who worked for Fricke Management & Contracting of Murphysboro, Illinois, was working on a form to allow concrete to be poured into the mineshaft and seal it when the explosion occurred, causing Knapp to fall.
Robin Hartman, a spokeswoman with the state Energy and Environment Cabinet, said Friday workers had brought in larger fans to ventilate the shaft of methane gas.
"They are still trying to get the methane gas down to a safe level," Hartman said.
The Energy & Environment Cabinet and the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration are investigating the explosion.
Police investigate death of toddler who was reported missing
CORBIN -- Kentucky State Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing.
Police said in a statement that the Whitley County Sheriff's Office initially responded to a call Thursday afternoon about a missing child. Police say deputies searched the property and found 2-year-old Aubrey Rose of Corbin unresponsive.
Police say she was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Police said in a news release Friday that the preliminary autopsy findings indicate death consistent with hyperthermia. No foul play is suspected.
The investigation is continuing.
Kentucky county agrees to pay $1.75M in inmate death
CATLETTSBURG -- A Kentucky county has agreed to pay the estate of a man who died while in jail custody $1.75 million.
The Daily Independent reports it obtained documents on Thursday detailing the settlement that was reached in June between Boyd County and the estate of Michael Lee Moore.
Five former jail deputies were indicted after Moore was found dead in a restraint chair at the Boyd County Detention Center in November 2018. Police have said Moore was intoxicated and that the deputies intentionally abused him or knowingly permitted his abuse and that the mistreatment caused his death.
Boyd County Attorney C. Phillip Hedrick and Jailer Bill Hensley, who took office after the death, declined to comment on the settlement.
Kentucky troopers fatally shoot man driving into police cars
MCKEE -- Kentucky State Police say a trooper fatally shot a man as he slammed his vehicle into police cars.
Police said in a statement that the shooting happened Thursday in Jackson County following a vehicle pursuit through three counties. The statement says the suspect, 54-year-old David N. Willoughby of Jeffersonville, was identified in the afternoon as a suspect in a slaying in Montgomery County.
Police said the pursuit began when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle that was driving erratically. Police say they lost sight of him in a wooded area and were searching when he attempted to flee, hitting several police cars.
The statement says troopers were forced to fire and Willoughby was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police continue to investigate the shooting.
500 Amazon employees evacuated after package emits vapor
LEXINGTON -- Authorities say a package emitting a vapor led to the evacuation of an Amazon fulfillment center in Kentucky.
News outlets report the Lexington Fire Department responded Friday morning to the scene and evacuated about 500 employees from the building. Fire Maj. Jordan Saas says six people reported symptoms that include burning eyes and were being treated by a mobile ambulance that was sent to the scene.
Saas told the Lexington Herald-Leader that someone at the center said a returned package began emitting the vapor.
A hazmat team was sent to the center as a precaution.
Officials say they are trying to determine what substance was causing the problem.
Police say man punched protester outside Trump rally in Ohio
CINCINNATI -- A Kentucky man is accused of punching a protester outside an Ohio rally for President Donald Trump.
Court records show 29-year-old Dallas Frazier, of Georgetown, was arrested Thursday night and charged with misdemeanor assault. He pleaded not guilty Friday but remained jailed in Cincinnati on $10,000 bond with another court appearance scheduled for Aug. 7.
Thousands attended the rally at U.S. Bank Arena.
A criminal complaint by Cincinnati police says Frazier jumped out his vehicle near a group of protesters and shouted, "You want some" before repeatedly punching the 61-year-old protester in the face. The complaint said Frazier caused "visible injuries" and broke the protester's glasses.
Frazier was led away by authorities as protesters chanted, "Lock him up" -- a reference to a chant Trump supporters used for his opponent Hillary Clinton in the last election.
Barnhart: University of Kentucky not expanding alcohol sales
LEXINGTON -- A University of Kentucky official says the school won't be expanding alcohol sales this upcoming school year despite a new Southeastern Conference alcohol policy.
The new policy allows individual schools to decide whether to sell alcohol in general seating areas. News outlets report University of Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart said the school doesn't want to change the general seating environment, instead preferring to keep it family-friendly. The school already sells alcohol in premium luxury suites.
Barnhart said he will continue to listen to fans on the issue. He said the school will monitor how public alcohol sales go in conference schools that have decided to sell, but that he doesn't want to reevaluate the issue every year.
Section of US 41 to close for repairs beginning Aug. 10
MADISONVILLE -- Kentucky transportation officials say a section of U.S. 41 will be closed for about three months.
A statement from the Transportation Cabinet says the closure starts Aug. 10 and will also affect connecting ramps at the U.S. 41/I-69 Henderson Exit 10 interchange with the KY 425 Henderson Bypass.
The closure is to allow a nearly $1.5 million improvement project that calls for the contractor to take out deteriorated concrete pavement and replacing it with new concrete. Officials say motorists should watch for lane restrictions along Interstate 69 and U.S. 41 through the Exit 10 interchange.
A detour route also will be marked for travelers in the area.
Work is scheduled to be completed in mid-November.
