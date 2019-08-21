Malfunctioning air conditioner, power outage closes Brescia on Tuesday
A downed power line and a faulty air conditioning unit caused Brescia University to close campus Tuesday afternoon.
Owensboro Fire Department Chief Steve Mitchell said a motor in an air conditioning unit malfunctioned and began smoking in the campus' main building. The unit did not catch fire and was switched off, Mitchell said.
Meanwhile, a downed power line caused the campus and surrounding neighborhoods to lose power. Sonya Dixon, spokeswoman for Owensboro Municipal Utilities, said an area roughly between Fifth Street and Ninth Street and between St. Ann Street and Center Street lost power. It was restored by 1:55 p.m., Dixon said.
Attorneys argue to toss school shooting suspect's statements
BENTON, Ky. (AP) -- Attorneys for a Kentucky teenager charged with fatally shooting two classmates and wounding 14 others at a high school have asked a judge to suppress his statements to investigators.
News outlets report 13 witnesses including several police officers and the mother of the suspect testified during Monday's hearing in Marshall Circuit Court.
The now 17-year-old Gabriel Parker is accused of fatally shooting Preston Cope and Bailey Holt at Marshall County High School in January 2018. He's charged as an adult.
Defense lawyers say investigators didn't obtain a proper waiver of Parker's Miranda rights, didn't correctly contact his mother and didn't properly comply with the mother's request for an attorney.
Prosecutor Dennis Foust said after the hearing that he believes testimony shows police followed all procedures correctly.
The judge said he expects to issue a ruling next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.