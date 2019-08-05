Three meetings set for proposed Mid-States Corridor
JASPER, Ind. -- A proposed road project that would improve southwestern Indiana's connection to Interstate 69 is set for three public meetings.
This week's meetings will give the public an overview of the Mid-States Corridor Project and explain the road's purpose.
The corridor would start at the William H. Natcher Bridge crossing of the Ohio River near Rockport and run generally through the Huntingburg and Jasper area before extending north to connect to I-69.
The meetings will be Monday at Washington High School in Washington, Indiana; Tuesday at Springs Valley High School in French Lick; and Thursday at Jasper High School in Jasper.
The Indiana Department of Transportation and the Mid-States Corridor Regional Development Authority recently began work on an environmental impact statement that's required for construction projects that will include federal funding.
Indiana to fly flags at half-staff to honor shooting victims
INDIANAPOLIS -- Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered flags across Indiana be flown at half-staff in honor of victims in mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
Holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff from Sunday until Thursday. He's also asked Indiana businesses and residents to lower their flags half-staff.
Two mass shootings at public places in Texas and Ohio claimed at least 29 lives in less than 24 hours and left many others wounded.
In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire Saturday in a shopping area. The attack killed 20 and wounded more than two dozen.
Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman wearing body armor opened fire in a popular nightlife area, killing nine and injuring dozens. The suspected shooter was shot to death by authorities.
Coroner identifies Indianapolis man fatally shot by police
INDIANAPOLIS -- Authorities have identified a 45-year-old man who was fatally shot by Indianapolis police during a traffic stop.
The shooting happened Friday around 8:15 p.m. Police say members of a proactive unit that chases the city's most violent criminals pulled over the van and fatally shot a passenger after he allegedly pulled out the gun.
Police say body cameras were not used because the officers on scene were not part a pilot program.
The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as Deshon Downing of Indianapolis. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave and the matter is under internal investigation.
Historical marker to honor teen AIDS patient Ryan White
ARCADIA, Ind. -- Teenage AIDS patient Ryan White is being remembered for his fight against discrimination with a historical marker outside the central Indiana high school that welcomed him as a student.
White was prevented from attending school near Kokomo after he contracted AIDS from a blood transfusion for hemophilia when he was 13 years old. He became a prominent figure for AIDS awareness and in 1987 began attending Hamilton Heights High School in Arcadia.
The Indiana Historical Bureau marker will be dedicated during an Aug. 30 ceremony at what is now Hamilton Heights Middle School. Free tickets are required to attend the program.
The marker highlights White's advocacy for education about AIDS during a time of fear and misunderstanding of the disease. White died in 1990 at age 18.
