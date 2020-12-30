State installs energy-saving lighting along roadways
FRANKFORT — Kentucky has launched a statewide project to replace thousands of roadway lighting fixtures with energy saving LED lights.
The upgrades will reduce energy consumption of roadway lighting systems by more than 50% and save more than $2.8 million a year in utility and maintenance costs, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
“Modernizing our roadway lights with more efficient and longer lasting LEDs is a win-win strategy to stretch taxpayer dollars, improve roadway visibility and reduce the number of maintenance-related lane closures,” Kentucky’s Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said Monday in a news release.
More than 18,000 lighting fixtures will be replaced with energy efficient LED lights on some state-maintained roads across Kentucky, officials said.
The project is expected to be complete by early 2022.
Mother pleads not guilty to killing infant
LEXINGTON — A Kentucky mother has pleaded not guilty to killing her infant son.
Sammantha Moore, 32, was arraigned virtually Monday in Lexington on a charge of murder in the death of her 9-month-old son, news outlets reported.
Lexington police arrested Moore last week after responding to an apartment and finding the infant unresponsive. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation found Moore intentionally caused the death through physical force, police said in a statement.
Louisville Zoo celebrates birth of gray seal
LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Zoo is celebrating the birth of a gray seal.
The mother, 6-year-old Rona, gave birth Monday morning to her first pup and both are doing well, the Zoo said in a statement. Staff at the zoo had been monitoring Rona for several days in anticipation of the birth. The sex of the pup isn’t yet known.
“The birth went very smoothly, with no complications,” said Associate Veterinarian Dr. Julie Ter Beest. “We’re delighted to see that Rona’s maternal instincts appear to be strong. The pup is vocalizing normally, has nursed, and appears healthy.”
Since it is the first pup for Rona, zookeepers are taking measures to ensure she bonds with her newborn. Both will remain off exhibit for several weeks and zookeepers plan to wait until the pup is weaned to perform a neonatal exam, officials said.
A naming contest will be announced at a later date.
