Man charge with wanton endangerment in altercation
An Owensboro man was charged with felony wanton endangerment Tuesday afternoon for allegedly shooting a firearm during an altercation.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say James P. Arnold III, 58, of the 4900 block of Old Hartford Road was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment for the incident, which occurred just after 2 p.m. at Arnold's home.
Reports say Samuel T. Burden, 25, of Calhoun, was working for Arnold at the home when Arnold told Burden to leave for allegedly being under the influence. Reports say Arnold found Burden in a barn on the property a couple hours later and the two got into an altercation. Reports say Burden was again told to leave and was walking down the driveway when Arnold fired shots from a firearm "in an effort to scare Burden off."
No one was injured in the incident. Arnold was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center. Burden was charged with public intoxication and also booked at the jail, reports say.
Muslim-Jewish issues group forms chapter in Louisville
LOUISVILLE -- A national group that focuses on issues common to Muslims and Jews in the U.S. has launched a chapter in Louisville.
The Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council held an event at the Muhammed Ali Center over the weekend in Louisville to launch its new chapter.
The group says its national board is comprised of 45 civil, religious, and business leaders who "advocate for domestic policy issues of common concern." Among the issues is combating discrimination against religious minorities.
Lonnie Ali, widow of Muhammad Ali, says she is looking forward to being an active member of the Louisville-based council.
"This is the work my husband would want me to do," she said.
Hepatitis A outbreak over in northern Kentucky
FLORENCE -- The hepatitis A outbreak in northern Kentucky has been declared over by local health officials.
No new cases have been reported in Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton counties in the last four months, the Northern Kentucky Health Department said Monday in a statement.
The outbreak began in August 2018 and officials documented 391 cases of the virus, including four deaths.
Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that infects the liver and can cause flu-like symptoms for several weeks.
Even though the outbreak is over, Northern Kentucky Health Department Director Lynne Saddler still urged people to get vaccinated. She said vaccinations will protect the individual and the community against future outbreaks.
