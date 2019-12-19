Authorities find 15 horses fatally shot in eastern Kentucky
PRESTONSBURG -- At least 15 horses have been fatally shot at a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky, authorities said.
The horses were found on a site along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line, WYMT-TV reported Tuesday. A $500 reward is being offered for information on the shootings.
Tonya Conn with Dumas Rescue, an animal rescue group, said the dead horses were scattered over a large area and it appears they were hunted.
"Seeing them gunned down is ... beyond horrific," Conn said.
Authorities said some of the horses were young and some were pregnant.
"This is very inhumane and it's a very cruel act of somebody who just apparently had nothing else to do or whatever just to go back on a strip job and shoot down horses who were, one of them obviously was feeding, had grass in its mouth," Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said. "It looked like a battlefield for just horses."
Armored truck driver sentenced to 37 months in theft
LOUISVILLE -- A former armored truck driver who took more than $900,000 from the vehicle was sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution, a federal prosecutor said.
U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced the sentence Tuesday for Mark Nicholas Espinosa. Espinosa pleaded guilty in September to theft, bank robbery, transportation of stolen money, transactions involving stolen money and money laundering, according to court records.
Espinosa was supposed to meet his partner outside Jefferson Mall in Louisville on Dec. 5, 2018, but wasn't there when the partner finished his pickups, Coleman's office said in a news release. The Garda World truck was found abandoned in the mall parking lot.
Gold bar donated to Salvation Army red kettle in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE -- A gold bar worth almost $1,500 was found among donations to one of the Salvation Army's red kettles in Kentucky.
Louisville Area Commander Major Roy Williams told WAVE-TV that the bar was found over the weekend in a kettle at the Kroger in Prospect. It was the fourth straight year that a one-ounce gold piece has been donated anonymously, he said.
Other smaller gold and silver coins also have been found in recent days.
The Louisville Area Salvation Army said it is still about $70,000 short of its fundraising goal. The charity hopes to raise $500,000 during its annual Red Kettle Campaign, which runs through Christmas Eve.
Goodyear buys Evansville-based tire and service company
EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has purchased an Evansville-based company that's one of the Midwest's largest tire and service companies.
Goodyear announced Monday it had bought Raben Tire Company in a stock deal that includes all of Raben Tire's businesses.
Goodyear spokeswoman Barbara Hatala said Raben will become part of Goodyear's company-owned network but will continue to operate with its own name for the immediate future.
Raben was founded in Evansville in 1952 and now includes more than 30 tire and service locations, multiple retread production plants, a specialty tire house and wholesale distribution centers, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
Raben has been owned since 2014 by affiliates of Palladium Equity Partners, LLC, a New York City-based middle market private equity firm with about $3 billion in assets under management.
Raben CEO Scott Cisney said in a statement that the company is "pleased to join the Goodyear family of industry-leading products and services and align with one of the most beloved and recognized brands in the world."
Akron, Ohio-based Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies, with 47 manufacturing facilities in 21 nations.
