Owensboro man suffers gunshot wound to chest
A 20-year-old Owensboro man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest early Friday morning, according to Owensboro Police Department.
Tyler Glover was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, OPD said. By 9:30 p.m. Friday, the hospital had not returned calls for Glover’s condition report.
The shooting took place in the 1800 block of West Seventh Street, a police report said. Police found Glover on the porch of a home.
This is the second time in as many years that Glover has been involved in a shooting. Last year, he was wounded at an outdoor party near Whitesville.
Readers ranked the June 1 shooting deaths of Jasper T. “Rex” Brown, 18, and Amarius Winstead, 16, as the second-most important story of the year. Glover was wounded in the incident.
Chase Allen Simmons, then 17, was indicted on charges of murder and second-degree assault in the 2019 incident.
Detectives continue to investigate Friday’s shooting.
Anyone with information should call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
State officials report 299 new COVID-19 cases
State health officials reported 299 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the commonwealth’s total to 16,376.
Of those cases, 595 are probable. The remainder are confirmed.
Officials reported four more deaths. To date, 585 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
Green River District Health Department officials reported nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases — two in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, one in McLean County, one in Ohio County and one in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is 928.
Cost to move Davis statue from state Capitol: $225K
FRANKFORT — Moving a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the Kentucky Capitol to Davis’ birthplace in western Kentucky is costing the state $225,000.
The state Finance and Administration Cabinet recorded the no-bid contract with America Industrial Contractors on June 12, the day the Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted 11-1 to remove the statue, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The statue was out of the Capitol the next day.
It was not practical to bid the contract because of the work’s specialized nature and limited number of companies that could do the work, cabinet spokeswoman Jill Midkiff said. Two firms with experience in safely removing statues were identified and contacted, she said.
“Both vendors conducted site visits to assess the scope of the project,” Midkiff said. “Following these site visits, only American Industrial Contractors was able to complete the project and meet the commonwealth’s schedule.”
The 5-ton statue of Davis had stood in the Capitol Rotunda since December 1936.
Fraud suspected for jump in Indiana jobless benefit claims
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana officials suspect fraud might be to blame for the state’s number of initial unemployment filings more than doubling in recent weeks.
Those new claims for jobless benefits in Indiana had fallen to about 24,000 a week in early June after peaking at 139,000 soon after widespread business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak started in March. But federal statistics released Thursday show that some 53,000 claims were filed in Indiana for the week ended June 27.
Josh Richardson, chief of staff for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, said the agency could not yet quantify the number of fraudulent claims it has received. He said the department has put many claims on hold while it investigates.
Federal officials have warned criminals are seizing on the surge in job losses to steal unemployment benefits while state agencies have been overwhelmed by claims and are working to get payments to those in need as fast as possible.
A West African fraud ring using identities stolen in prior data breaches, such as the massive 2017 Equifax breach, is believed to be behind some of the fraud, which has targeted nearly a dozen states, including Washington, New Mexico, Michigan and Montana, according to California cybersecurity firm Agari.
Indiana had a 12.3% unemployment rate for May, down from 17.5% during April. May’s national jobless rate was 13.3%.
