New event will celebrate cancer survivors
Teatime at the Mount is an event to celebrate cancer survivors and those whose loved ones have been affected by cancer.
The event is set for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at Mt. Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount.
Tickets cost $12 each.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 270-229-0206 or by emailing retreatcenter@maplemount.org.
Trump endorses GOP attorney general candidate in Kentucky
FRANKFORT -- President Donald Trump has inserted himself into Kentucky's hard-fought campaign for attorney general to endorse the Republican nominee, Daniel Cameron.
The Republican president tweeted on Monday that Cameron is a "new star" in the GOP. Trump says Cameron is "tough on crime, strong on borders" and a defender of gun rights.
Cameron is running against Democrat Greg Stumbo, a former attorney general and an ex-speaker of the Kentucky House.
The campaign has already turned nasty, months before the November election.
Trump carried Kentucky by a landslide in winning the White House in 2016. He has also endorsed Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who is being challenged by Democrat Andy Beshear.
Beshear is the state's current attorney general.
If elected, Cameron would become Kentucky's first African-American attorney general.
Sen. Rand Paul: I'd help fund ticket to send Omar to Somalia
LOUISVILLE -- Republican Sen. Rand Paul says he'd help pay for a minority congresswoman to return to the country she fled as a child, saying she might better appreciate the U.S. upon her return.
The Courier Journal reports the Kentucky senator made the comment last week to Breitbart News, a conservative news outlet. It was directed at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who fled Somalia in the 1990s during a civil war.
The sentiment echoes President Donald Trump , who tweeted this month that Omar and three other minority congresswomen should return to the "broken and crime infested places" they came from. All four are U.S. citizens.
Louisiana Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham has said he'd pay for the women to leave, if only they'd tell him where they'd like to go.
