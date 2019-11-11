Catholic facility to become addition treatment center
LANCASTER — A Roman Catholic diocese in Kentucky plans to lease a retreat center to community groups for addiction treatment and recovery.
News outlets report reports the Lexington diocese announced the move Friday involving the little-used Cliffview Retreat and Conference Center in Lancaster.
The facility will be leased to the Catholic Action Center, a homeless service provider in Lexington, with an option to buy. It will be operated as a 50-bed facility by Mountain Comprehensive Care, a Prestonsburg-based community mental health center, and other community partners.
Catholic Action Center co-founder Ginny Ramsey says the facility will have greenhouses, bee hives and chickens as part of its focus on sustainable agriculture. She says classes, job training and other programs will be offered at the facility by Bluegrass Community and Technical College.
Paul: Voter ‘anger’ played role in governor’s race
LOUISVILLE — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says Matt Bevin’s recent election performance had more to do with voters’ displeasure toward Kentucky’s GOP governor than their attitudes about Republicans in general.
Paul, a Republican, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that there was “sort of a red wave in Kentucky” but teachers were unhappy and their “anger came out” Tuesday in the governor’s race. Republicans won the other five statewide races.
Bevin had a running feud with teachers who opposed his efforts to revamp the state’s underfunded public pension systems.
Bevin has refused to concede the governor’s race to Democrat Andy Beshear after results showed Bevin trailing by more than 5,000 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted. Bevin requested a recanvass, which is set for Nov. 14.
Indiana University art museum reopens
after 3-year $30M renovation project
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University has reopened the Bloomington campus’ art museum following a 3-year renovation that’s opened up some of its workings to public view.
The Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art reopened Thursday to the public following the extensive updates to the building’s infrastructure.
Those improvements include the installation of large windows that allow museum patrons to watch conservators at work. Previously they had done their jobs hidden away inside the space.
The Herald-Times reports that those windows are part of the museum’s efforts to focus on transparency and education after its $30 million renovation.
Inmate who spent 4 years in
solitary gets $425K settlement
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana inmate who says he spent four years in solitary confinement will receive a $425,000 settlement.
The Indianapolis Star cites an October settlement between the state and Jay Vermillion, who’s serving time for murder and other crimes.
State law says the maximum allowable solitary confinement term is 30 days. Officials then have to conduct a review.
Attorney Maggie Filler of the Chicago-based MacArthur Justice Center says Vermillion was given more time without an explanation. His solitary confinement began in 2009 at Westville Correctional Facility.
Indiana Department of Correction spokesman Dave Bursten says the agency settled the case to avoid “uncertainties” and expenses of litigation. The department denies wrongdoing.
The 59-year-old Vermillion was convicted of murder in 1997. He’s currently detained at Pendleton Correctional Facility.
