Owensboro Health presents informational seminar on breast cancer
Owensboro Health will present "The Doc Is In: Resources for Breast Cancer" from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Healthpark, 1006 Ford Ave.
Dr. Patrick Padgett, OH Medical Group -- Outpatient Imaging; Dr. Janae Kittinger, OH Plastic Surgery and Dermatology; and Dr. Jessica Raque, OH Medical Group -- Surgical Specialists will lead the informational session. They will be joined by members of the education and nurse navigation team for the panel discussion.
A light lunch will be provided. To attend, call 270-688-5433.
Kentucky lawmakers offer bills to strengthen ethics laws
FRANKFORT -- Democratic lawmakers in Kentucky have unveiled proposals that would strengthen executive branch ethics and election laws.
One bill would increase reporting of state resources used for personal or political reasons. Rep. Angie Hatton says news reports about Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's use of a taxpayer-owned aircraft showed her the need for more transparency and accountability.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that Bevin didn't give a reason for 28 of 112 trips he took using the state plane in 2016 and 2017.
Another proposal would require all candidates for statewide constitutional offices to release three years of tax returns.
West Virginia donates 15,000 blue catfish for Kentucky River
FRANKFORT -- The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has given 15,000 blue catfish to boost fish populations in the Kentucky River.
Acting Fisheries Director Paul Wilkes of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says the donation from the neighboring state will restock catfish in areas where numbers are low but catfishing is popular.
Kentucky stocked the fish into several areas of the river on Thursday. The stocked fish from West Virginia averaged 11 inches (28 centimeters) long.
Earlier this year, Arkansas donated 38,000 surplus cutthroat trout to Kentucky. It's the first time that species has been stocked in the Cumberland River below Lake Cumberland.
