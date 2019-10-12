Train strikes semitrailer, blocking U.S. 60
A train collided with a semitrailer on Wimsatt Road Friday morning, stopping the train, which was in the midst of crossing U.S. 60.
The collision occurred at 11:30 a.m. Maj.Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff's office, said the unloaded semitrailer was driving on Wimsatt Road near Griffith Station Road, when the driver tried to cross the railroad tracks, bottomed-out and got stuck.
Semitrailers getting stuck on the tracks "is common these days, with trucks that are trying to not take the detour," Smith said.
With a portion of U.S. closed for construction, detours have been set up along Kentucky 279 and Kentucky 1554, but trucks have been using side roads unsuitable for semitrailers to avoid the detour, sheriff's department officials said previously.
In Friday's incident, an eastbound train was unable to stop and collided with the stuck semitrailer. The semitrailer's driver was not injured. No one on the train was injured.
U.S. 60 reopened about 4 p.m. Friday. Vehicles were detoured away from U.S. 60 to other roads, Smith said.
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration happens on Saturday
The Owensboro Human Relations Commission and Owensboro Museum of Science and History are partnering for the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration to be held at the museum on Saturday.
Festivities include: an art workshop led by Bolivian artist Jorge Mendoza, children's craft activities, a Rueda de Cumbia dance workshop led by Karla Florez-Albor, performances and food samplings and workshops like tortilla making.
The Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum. The entrance fee is $5 for anyone over two years of age.
"The community should support this event to learn about our Hispanic heritage," Owensboro Human Relations Commission Executive Director Kaitlin Nonweiler said. "We do have Hispanic people in our community and this is an excellent way to learn about our fellow community members, which will help us foster better relationships with others through understanding their culture and backgrounds. This is an opportunity to not only learn but become closer as people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.