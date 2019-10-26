OPD to collect old, unused prescription drugs Saturday
The Owensboro Police Department will take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, Oct. 26, by collecting expired or unused prescription drugs in two locations.
OPD will have drug take-back booths at Kroger in Wesleyan Park Plaza, 2630 Frederica St., and at Walmart at 5031 Frederica St.
OPD will collect drugs at the location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Expired drugs can also be dropped off year-round at OPD headquarters, 222 E. Ninth St. The Daviess County Sheriff's Department also takes prescription drugs at its office at the Daviess County Courthouse during regular business hours.
Kentucky university students use GPS to track box turtles
MURRAY -- Some students at one Kentucky university are using GPS devices to track box turtles and learn about the technology's value.
Murray State University assistant wildlife biology professor Andrea Darracq says students work in the classroom to build the tracking devices and go into the field at an off-campus university property to locate the turtles. The university says the turtles are tracked with the GPS devices and a transmitter, allowing the students to determine a turtle's location with a receiver and compare it to more precise GPS readings.
The school says the capturing and marking of turtles was done with approval from its Institute on Animal Care and Use Committee and a state educational wildlife collection permit.
