OPD arrests 16-year-old in connection with Friday night shooting
The Owensboro Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male on Monday in connection with an incident at English Park, where a juvenile was shot.
Officers were called to the park at 6:20 p.m. Friday. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer with the police department, said an altercation was taking place in the park when a juvenile was shot by another minor.
According to OPD, the shooting resulted in non-life threatening injuries.
Boggess said no further details could be released because the incident involved juveniles.
Free camping offered at Big South Fork park on Veterans Day
ONEIDA, Tenn. -- Free camping is being offered on Veterans Day at a national park that sits along the Tennessee-Kentucky border.
Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area said in a news release that Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas authorized a night of free camping at the Alum Ford Campground as well as all backcountry permits for the Nov. 11 holiday.
Alum Ford Campground is located on the Big South Fork on the Kentucky side of the park. There are six camping sites available on first come, first served basis. The Sheltowee Trace National Recreation Trail goes through the campground, with access to the park's backcountry areas.
Kentucky asks fed agency for drought disaster declaration
LOUISVILLE -- The agriculture commissioner of Kentucky wants the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a disaster declaration for parts of the state suffering from extreme heat and drought.
The Courier Journal reports Commissioner Ryan Quarles requested the declaration last week in a letter to the state executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency, Brian Lacefield. Quarles says in the letter that the declaration would allow affected farmers to apply for emergency Farm Service Agency loans to help recover from the ongoing drought.
