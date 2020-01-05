Law enforcement finds missing man
The Owensboro Police Department reported Saturday morning that Todd Tyler, 52, was found.
Tyler was reported missing Thursday. OPD published a notification asking the public to assist in locating Tyler.
Saturday’s OPD press release did not disclose where or when Tyler was located.
South American birds take spotlight at program
Prolific Daviess County bird watcher Marilee Thomson will present a program on “The Birds of Chile and other Adventures” at the January meeting of the Daviess County Audubon Society.
The group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Wendell Ford Government Gallery of the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
Kentucky lawmaker Harris to run for state Supreme Court
BELFRY — A state representative from eastern Kentucky says he is running for the state’s Supreme Court.
News outlets report that state Rep. Chris Harris, a Democrat who represents District 93, said in a statement that he plans to run for a seat in the 7th District of the Supreme Court of Kentucky.
Harris has served in Kentucky’s House of Representatives since 2015. He previously served as a Pike County magistrate and president of the Kentucky Association of Counties.
Harris also has had a private law practice for nearly 25 years.
The 7th District covers 22 counties in eastern Kentucky.
Kentucky deputy jailer faces drug trafficking charge
HAZARD — A Kentucky jail employee is facing second-degree trafficking charges on allegations that he brought drugs into the lockup.
According to WYMT-TV, authorities say former Kentucky River Regional Jail deputy jailer Shannon Adams was arrested Wednesday when he was found with a cigarette pack full of suboxone during a traffic stop.
Jail administrator Lonnie Brewer says authorities received multiple tips, started looking at video tape footage of the deputy and found suspicious interactions with inmates.
Adams worked at the jail for about two months before he was arrested.
It is unclear whether Adams has hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
New constitutional officers in Kentucky to be sworn in
FRANKFORT — Constitutional officers who were elected in November will be sworn into office next week, Kentucky officials said.
An inaugural ceremony is planned Monday morning at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort.
Those taking the oath of office include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Auditor Mike Harmon, Treasurer Allison Ball, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Secretary of State-elect Michael G. Adams.
It will be the second term for Harmon, Ball and Quarles. Cameron was appointed in December to fulfill the term of his predecessor, Andy Beshear, who was elected governor and took office last month.
